Ranking the 10 best players in the La Liga currently

La Liga is one of the most competitive football leagues in the world, and has been graced by some of the finest players in the game's history over the years.

The likes of Telmo Zarra, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas adorned the Spanish top flight many decades ago. More recently, the likes of Raul, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos have all featured in Spain's premier division.

However, La Liga lost quite a bit of its sheen when Messi and Ramos left the competition to join Ligue 1 giants PSG this summer.

Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid having scored more La Liga goals than Figo, Xavi and Zidane.



Not bad for a defender! 👏

Nevertheless, there are a lot of quality players still plying their trade in the Spanish top flight this season. On that note, here's a look at the ten best players in that regard:

#10 Thibaut Courtois | Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has had an excellent stint at Real Madrid.

After a nervy debut campaign for Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois was at his imperious best in 2019-20, helping the Merengues to their first La Liga title in three years.

The Belgian custodian, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the game, is no stranger to La Liga, though. He missed only three games in as many La Liga campaigns for Atletico Madrid, helping the Rojiblancos to the 2013-14 La Liga title in his third season in the competition.

Courtois, who recently made his 100th La Liga appearance for Real Madrid, is on the cusp of 100 clean sheets in the competition. The 29-year-old has kept 99 shutouts in 212 La Liga appearances for the two Madrid clubs.

100 - Thibaut Courtois has made his 100th appearance in LaLiga for Real Madrid (84 goals conceded).

The two-time Premier League winner has also dazzled for Belgium, keeping 47 clean sheets in 89 games.

#9 Memphis Depay | Barcelona

Memphis Depay has arrived in the La Liga this summer.

Memphis Depay has made a bright start to life in La Liga. He became the first Barcelona player in over a decade to register two goal contributions in his first two appearances in the competition.

Depay provided an assist in Barcelona's 4-2 opening-day win against Real Sociedad before opening his La Liga account in the 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao. The 27-year-old striker arrived at the Camp Nou this summer after a prolific five-season stint at Olympique Lyon, which yielded a rich haul of 76 goals and 56 assists.

2 - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 is the first @FCBarcelona player to be directly involved in a goal in each of his first two @LaLigaEN games (one goal and one assist) since Cesc Fàbregas 🇪🇸 (two and one) and Alexis Sánchez 🇨🇱 (one and one) in September 2011.

Depay has also scored 28 times for the Netherlands, including two strikes at Euro 2020. He is expected to fill the big shoes of club legend Lionel Messi, who joined PSG this summer.

#8 Casemiro | Real Madrid

Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the game at the moment.

Casemiro is one of the best defensive midfielders in the game at the moment. The 29-year-old is a key player in the middle of the pitch for Real Madrid, winning aerial duels, breaking up opposition plays and kickstarting attacks.

The two-time La Liga winner has made close to 200 appearances in the competition, all of them for the Merengues. Casemiro has scored 23 times and assisted on 16 occasions across these appearances.

Casemiro for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool:



100% aerial duels won

86 touches

13 ball recoveries (most)

12 duels won (most)

9 accurate long balls

5 tackles (most)

5 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won (=most)

1 chance created



So good at what he does. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GFadgZ0OJT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 14, 2021

Together with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Casemiro has formed one of the most experienced midfield trios in La Liga, or, for that matter, in club football. The four-time Champions League winner is a quintessential defensive midfielder. Casemiro doesn't hesitate to join his team in attack and is one of the first to track back when possession is lost.

#7 Koke | Atletico Madrid

Koke has won two La Liga titles with Atletico Madrid.

One of the best players in La Liga to have never played for the two traditional powerhouses, Koke has been a key player for Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

The two-time La Liga winner has made over 350 La Liga appearances for the Rojiblancos, scoring 36 times and assisting on 83 occasions. One of Koke's best La Liga campaigns came in 2013-14, when he produced 20 goal contributions (6 goals, 14 assists) in Atletico's title win.

500 - Koke Resurrección 🇪🇸 will make his 500th appearance for @atletienglish in all competitions, becoming the second player to reach this milestone for the club, after Adelardo Rodríguez 🇪🇸 (550).

Although his goal contributions in the competition have dried up over the years, Koke has been a standout performer for club and country over the years. The central midfielder recently became the first Atletico Madrid player to make 50 appearances for Spain.

