Ranking the 10 best players in La Liga this year (2021)

The Spanish La Liga Santander is ranked as one of Europe's top five leagues because of the quality of the teams and players that participate in it. Over the years, we have seen Spanish clubs play exciting and entertaining football that has now quickly become a trademark of the league.

The year 2021 was no different, as Spanish clubs have continued to do well and deliver impressive performances. The 2020/21 season delivered one of the most exciting title races seen in recent years, adding to the intriguing nature of La Liga.

La Liga has lost many of its stars this year

A good number of La Liga legends and stars have left the league to move abroad this year, including record goalscorer Lionel Messi, Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos.

Despite the caliber of players that left La Liga, it remains as competitive as ever as players of genuine class still remain in the league. On that note, here is the list of the ten best players in La Liga in 2021.

#10 Pau Torres

Villarreal CF v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander

Lanky Spanish defender Pau Torres had a memorable 2021. The Villarreal star made 32 La Liga appearances for the Yellow Submarines in this calendar year and helped his side keep 11 clean sheets in his 32 La Liga appearances.

Torres also played a key role as his boyhood club Villarreal won their first major trophy, the UEFA Europa League.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn One of La Liga’s finest, Pau Torres. 23 years old, 1.91m, 🇪🇸 international.

Excellent defensive awareness, quick burst of acceleration to close down rivals and an extremely educated left-foot to give him all the qualities to play out from the back. Unquestionably, a great CB! One of La Liga’s finest, Pau Torres. 23 years old, 1.91m, 🇪🇸 international.Excellent defensive awareness, quick burst of acceleration to close down rivals and an extremely educated left-foot to give him all the qualities to play out from the back. Unquestionably, a great CB! https://t.co/41K9pcNx1E

His impressive form at club level earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team for Euro 2020, where he played in every game as Spain were eliminated in the semifinals. He also represented Spain at the Tokyo Olympics, where he played every minute possible as Spain finished with a silver medal.

#9 Jan Oblak

Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

Ever-reliable Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak was ever-present for Los Colchoneros as they claimed a first La Liga title since 2014. The Slovenian shot-stopper won the league's Zamora trophy for most clean sheets in a season. He had a save ratio of 81% for Atletico Madrid en route to winning the La Liga title with the club.

SIMEONISTA @FaquATM Lewandowski fue elegido mejor futbolista de 2021 en la prestigiosa encuesta The Guardian, aquí los del Atleti en Top 100.

🇺🇾Suárez 19

🇸🇮Jan Oblak 33

🇦🇷De Paul 46

🇪🇸Llorente 71

🇫🇷Griezmann 76

🇵🇹João Félix 84. Lewandowski fue elegido mejor futbolista de 2021 en la prestigiosa encuesta The Guardian, aquí los del Atleti en Top 100.🇺🇾Suárez 19🇸🇮Jan Oblak 33🇦🇷De Paul 46🇪🇸Llorente 71🇫🇷Griezmann 76🇵🇹João Félix 84. https://t.co/1SkcrwYds8

The goalkeeper and his team-mates have suffered a dip this season and are currently occupying the seventh spot in the La Liga table. Oblak was nominated for the prestigious Yashin Trophy as one of the world's best goalkeepers in 2021.

#8 Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has transitioned from a youth prodigy to a proper leader at the Basque club. The 24-year-old attacker formed an impressive partnership with Swedish youngster Alexander Isak to torment La Liga sides in 2021.

Chef Neymar PR @bagofnuts_ Oyarzabal casually dropped 5 G/As in 6 games at the Olympics. Came back to La Liga and dropped 7 G/As in 8 games, back to National team and clocked 2 assists against Italy.



Needs his flowers fr. Oyarzabal casually dropped 5 G/As in 6 games at the Olympics. Came back to La Liga and dropped 7 G/As in 8 games, back to National team and clocked 2 assists against Italy. Needs his flowers fr.

Oyarzabal scored 10 goals and registered six assists in La Liga in 2021 for his boyhood club. The forward was also part of the Spanish contingent for Euro 2020 and the Olympics.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra