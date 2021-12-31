Ranking the 10 best players in the Premier League this year (2021)

The English Premier League is widely considered to be the best football league in the world. On any given day, any Premier League team can beat the other, which adds to the allure and competitiveness of the league.

The league has billions of viewers and a massive fan base, much of which provide the clubs with consistent financial rewards. That explains why some of the best players in the world ply their trade in the competition. The league also boasts one of the most diverse cast of players from different countries and continents.

Nevertheless, the the best players find a way to showcase their quality and distinguish themselves from the rest. Many players have been consistent top performers in the English top fligh, producing many moments of sublime brilliance.

On that note, here's a look at the ten best players in the Premier League this year:

#10 Son Heung-Min | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City - Premier League

After stints in Germany with Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen, Son Heung-min joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 for £22 million. That marked the highest fee paid for an Asian player in the game.

Since his debut season with Spurs, Son has scored at least ten league goals in each of his subsequent campaigns for the team. He is already up to eight strikes for this season.

Son has enjoyed one of his best years in the English top flight in 2021. The South Korean international dazzled in the competition last season, bagging 17 goals and ten assists.

This season, Son has already scored eight Premier League goals, and produced two assists in 16 games. The star is currently in top form, having scored four goals in six games across competitions. That includes a goal against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

#9 Jack Grealish | Manchester City

Manchester City vs Leeds United - Premier League

Jack Grealish hit the headlines with his £100 million move to Manchester City in the summer. That made him the most expensive English player in history.

Having played the bulk of his professional career at Aston Villa, his move to City raised eyebrows. Grealish finished last season as Aston Villa's key playmaker, bagging six goals and ten assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

Manchester City @ManCity



We are delighted to announce the signing of



Welcome to City, Jack! 💙



🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com HE'S HERE!We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal.Welcome to City, Jack! 💙 HE'S HERE! We are delighted to announce the signing of @JackGrealish on a six-year deal. Welcome to City, Jack! 💙🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com https://t.co/5Y3gMREmKL

Since joined City, though, the Englishman has struggled to make a similar impact. He has returned only two goals and as many assists in 14 league games for the Sky Blues.

He added to his goal tally earlier this month during Manchester City's 7-0 demolition of Leeds. However, City fans and Pep Guardiola expect much more from their record signing.

