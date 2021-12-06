Ranking the 10 best U-20 goalscorers in Europe this season

U-20 footballers were often seen as greenhorns who were not ready for first-team affairs. That was what the perception was for a long time, until recently, when teenage footballers changed how they were perceived. Now they are not just being locked into academy teams and touted as ones for the future. Wonderkids all across the footballing world are now getting involved in first-team affairs.

Names like Pedri, Mason Greenwood, and Ansu Fati have become household names in recent times. Playing for big clubs is no longer a hindrance as teenage footballers are more ambitious than ever. They seeking minutes, and are performing better than some of the more established names in their respective clubs.

Top 10 U-20 footballers with the best scoring rates for clubs across Europe's Big 5 leagues

Goal scoring is one of the most essential activities in football. Goals win matches, and although having good defenders is necessary, a football team has to score the goal first. It is not rocket science to understand the rationale behind football clubs spending a fortune to get goalscorers for their side. However, wonderkids in football are actively stepping up to take on responsibilities and are sharing the workload of their team's principal goal scorers.

#10 Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

It may have seemed funny when Birmingham City decided to retire Jude Bellingham's jersey. But his talent is out in the open for the whole world to see. Jude Bellingham was hotly linked with Manchester United but journeyed to Germany, where the British footballer joined Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude

All my love to An unfortunate result against a brilliant opponent but positives to take moving forward.All my love to @JulianBrandt ❤️ An unfortunate result against a brilliant opponent but positives to take moving forward. All my love to @JulianBrandt❤️ https://t.co/h2WzeIG49u

At Dortmund, Bellingham is part of an exciting set of other talented teenage footballers that features the likes of Giovani Reyna and Youssoufa Moukoko. Bellingham can operate in both attacking midfield and center. The U-20 footballer has already become a regular at Borussia Dortmund, and he will likely become a world-class player shortly. He has already made 21 starts this season and scored three goals and eight assists.

#9 Saidou Sow

Saidou Sow (Image via 24 hr in news)

Africa keeps producing highly talented wonderkids time and again, and Saidou Sow is one such amazing talent. The Guinean graduated from the Saint-Etienne academy in France and made his senior debut as a substitute the previous season. It has taken him very little time to establish himself as a senior team starter from a mere youth prospect.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Saïdou Sow for Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 this season:



✅9 games

✅2 goals

✅1 assist

✅49 passes per 90

✅82% pass accuracy

✅1.9 tackles won per 90

✅2 interceptions per 90

✅3.2 clearances per 90



19 years of age. Another superb CB from ASSE youth academy! 🟢🔥 Saïdou Sow for Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 this season:✅9 games✅2 goals✅1 assist✅49 passes per 90✅82% pass accuracy✅1.9 tackles won per 90✅2 interceptions per 90✅3.2 clearances per 9019 years of age. Another superb CB from ASSE youth academy! 🟢🔥 https://t.co/9ZCz9K1KKL

Sow is a defensive wonderkid who plays as a centre-back. Despite his young age, Sow exhibits an excellent sense of football and the ability to read the game. He is equally adept at disrupting opponents and building up the play. Despite being a defender, Sow has already made 10 appearances, and he even has three goal contributions already.

#8 Giovanni Reyna

SV Wehen Wiesbaden v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: First Round

Borussia Dortmund currently have a host of wonderkids in the club ranks, and Giovanni Reyna is one of those. Son of former American international Caludio Reyna, Gio Reyna joined the U-19 side of Borussia Dortmund from the NYCFC Academy. Since then, he has showcased his talent whenever possible, which has led to Reyna's promotion to senior squad affairs.

CR7Xtra. @CristianoExtra 🚨 Ronaldo’s voted for the best youngster award 🗳



1. Mason Greenwood

2. Nuno Mendes

3. Gio Reyna 🚨 Ronaldo’s voted for the best youngster award 🗳 1. Mason Greenwood2. Nuno Mendes3. Gio Reyna https://t.co/G5YttYdGB3

The talented American footballer has yet to become a starter for Dortmund. He has made five appearances this season as he recovers from an injury. Reyna can play in wide positions, but he shines the brightest when playing his familiar role of attacking midfield. Despite just five appearances, Reyna has already managed to score twice and make one assist as well.

