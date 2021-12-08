Ranking the 10 greatest attackers in football history

Football, unlike other team ball sports like basketball or volleyball, is a low-scoring sport. Each goal scored makes a huge difference to the way a match progresses and its final outcome.

Games are often decided by a goal or two, and on most occasions, the combined goals scored do not exceed three. Due to this, players who have the knack of scoring goals have always been highly valued since the advent of the sport.

One can see this to be true through awards like the Ballon d'Or, which has been won by just one goalkeeper and three defenders in 65 editions. The award was given 61 times to players who added the most valuable thing to a team fighting for silverware, and that is goal contributions.

Lionel Messi, forward for Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina, recently won his seventh Ballon d'Or - an all-time record.

However, the award isn't the ultimate recognition for prolific goalscorers. Winning matches and team accolades will always remain the top honor in football.

Throughout the history of football, we have seen some stunning attackers revolutionize the game with their unique skills, techniques of kicking a ball, or just with their personality. They have put opponents to the sword, helping the team they represent win trophies.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 10 attackers to have played the beautiful game.

#10 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has made it a habit to score in almost every game in recent years.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most prolific and well-rounded strikers in world football. He uses his height, athleticism and sometimes acrobratics to score stunning goals that are unique to his skill set.

The Pole has won 10 domestic league titles and one UEFA Champions League in his career. Lewa has also won 12 domestic cups during his career. Such has been his dominance in the past six or seven years that Lewandowski has bagged over 50 individual awards for his performances.

He recently added to the impressive tally, winning the newly-coined Striker of the Year award for 2021.

The Polish striker has scored 486 goals and provided 162 assists for his teammates and is showing no signs of slowing down. He is nearing 700 career appearances and is currently on 656 appearances for club and country.

Lewandowski will look to win the Ballon d'Or he deserves next year. One can argue that in perfectly normal circumstances minus the COVID-19 pandemic, he would have had two Ballon d'Ors under his belt already.

#9 Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas was one of the greatest Real Madrid players.

Ferenc Puskas was one of the greatest European strikers of all-time, and one of the sport's first global superstars, owing to his excellent achievements.

He scored a scorching 84 goals in 85 international matches for Hungary. At club level, Puskas had 625 goals in 629 games. His ability to deliver one goal per game throughout his career separated him from the rest.

Puskas became an Olympic champion in 1952 and led his nation to the final of the 1954 FIFA World Cup. He won three European Cups with Madrid, ten domestic league titles and eight individual scoring honors during his illustrious career. Those eight awards included four Pichichi awards - given to the top goalscorer in Spain's top flight - during his time with Real Madrid.

Since his death, FIFA have announced a yearly award given to the scorer of the 'most beautiful goal of the year.' It has been named the Puskas award as a commemoration of the late Hungarian legend.

#8. Alfredo di Stefano

Alfredo di Stefano won a record five European Cups with Real Madrid.

Alfredo di Stefano was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. He was nicknamed 'Saeta Rubia', or 'blonde arrow' for his pace, power, great stamina and ability to perform anywhere on the pitch.

Di Stefano was instrumental in Real Madrid's domestic and European domination in the 1950s. He won eight La Liga titles and a record five European Cups with Los Blancos. Di Stefano also won the South American Championship in 1947 with Argentina.

He secured over 30 individual awards throughout his career, including two Ballon d'Ors in 1957 and 1959. Di Stefano was also Real Madrid's top scorer with 308 goals for several years before Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450) overtook him years later.

Di Stefano ended his club career with 487 goals in 669 appearances across all of his clubs. A true legend of the sport!

