Ranking the 11 players with most assists in UEFA Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League has been graced by a plethora of world-class players across positions over the years. While it is natural that goalscorers earn more plaudits, the goal creators are no less important even if they don't hog as much of the limelight.

In the three decades of the Champions League era, there have been many fine goal creators. Some of them have also been prolific scorers in the competition too. On that note, here's a look at the top 11 assist providers in the history of the Champions League. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All stats as per UEFA.com or transfermarkt unless otherwise stated.

#11 Luis Suarez - 26

Luis Suarez has had success in the Champions League.

Luis Suarez is one of the most prolific active scorers in the game. Surprisingly, he has scored almost as many Champions League goals (27) as he has provided assists.

Last season, he failed to score or provide an assist in six games in the competition. He broke his scoring duck on Tuesday, netting Atletico Madrid's winner in their 2-1 win over AC Milan. That marked his first away goal in the Champions League in six years.

Suarez's most prolific campaign in the Champions League in terms of assists came in 2018-19. He provided five assists that campaign as Barcelona made a run to the quarter-finals.

#10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 26

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never won the Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has won league titles in four different countries. However, a Champions League trophy is absent from his illustrious cabinet. Nevertheless, he has scored nearly 50 goals in the competition and has 26 assists to his name.

Ibrahimovic's last appearance in the Champions League was with Manchester United in 2017-18. He is yet to play a game in the competition on Milan's return to the Champions League after seven years.

Ibrahimovic's most prolific Champions League campaign in terms of assists was in 2012-13. He provided seven assists in the competition that season, including all four in PSG's 4-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

#9 Cesc Fabregas - 26

Cesc Fabregas has been successful in the Champions League.

Cesc Fabregas is one of a handful of active players who have made over 100 appearances in the Champions League. The 34-year-old hasn't scored a lot of goals in the competition, but he has racked up a decent number of assists.

The former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder had his most prolific Champions League campaign in terms of assists in 2008-09. He provided six assists in Arsenal's run to the semi-finals.

Fabregas, who is now at Monaco, hasn't appeared in the Champions League since 2017-18, though. He provided his latest assist in the competition that campaign, while playing for Chelsea.

#8 Karim Benzema - 27

Karim Benzema has been a prolific goalscorer in the Champions League.

Karim Benzema has been a prolific scorer in the Champions League. With his latest strike in the competition on Tuesday, Benzema (72) surpassed Real Madrid legend Raul to become the fourth-most prolific scorer in Champions League history,

His goal, albeit in Real Madrid's 2-1 home defeat to competition debutants Sheriff, made Benzema the first player to score in 17 consecutive Champions League campaigns.

Apart from his goals, the four-time Champions League winner has also racked up a decent number of assists in the competition over the years. He has provided a career-best five Champions League assists in three different editions of the competition.

That includes Real Madrid's triumphant 2013-14 La Decima-winning campaign. Benzema hasn't provided an assist in the Champions League in almost two years, though. But with his goals hardly drying up during this period, Real Madrid won't complain.

#7 Neymar - 29

Neymar has had success in the Champions League.

Neymar is one of the most skilful players to have graced the Champions League. He is not the most prolific of goalscorers, but he's the only player in competition history to score 20 goals for two different clubs.

The PSG winger is a master assist creator, though. He is one of a handful of players to provide four assists in a Champions League game. He did so in Barcelona's 7-0 victory over Celtic in their 2016-17 Champions League opener.

Neymar enjoyed his most prolific Champions League campaign in terms of assists that season, creating nine goals for teammates. However, Barcelona were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Juventus that season.

