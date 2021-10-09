Ranking the 12 players with the highest buyout clauses in world football currently

A buyout clause requires a contracted player to pay a predetermined amount to their parent club before they are allowed to move to another club. This amount is usually well above the player's market value. In essence, the player needs to 'buy out' his contract, often with the help of the club they intend to go to.

In some countries like Spain, it is mandatory to have a buyout clause in a player's contract. In others like France, it is forbidden to have such a clause. In a few other countries like England, a buyout clause is optional.

A release clause, on the other hand, is a relatively new concept. It's also a predetermined amount in a player's contract, which, based on other conditions, can be activated by another club. In such a case, the parent club will have to allow their player to talk to the other club.

A buyout clause is different from a release clause, even though the two terms are often used interchangeably. To activate the buyout clause, the purchasing club needs to pay the amount mentioned in the player's buyout clause to the player. The player then has to pay the same to his parent club. But due to legal and tax complexities involved in the same, this route is rarely traversed.

On that note, here are the 12 players with the highest buyout clauses in the game at the moment:

#12 Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) - €500 million

Sergi Roberto has been at Barcelona for more than a decade.

Sergi Roberto has been with Barcelona for more than a decade now. The 29-year-old midfielder has played more than 300 games across competitions, making almost 50 goal contributions (12 goals, 37 assists).

The six-time La Liga and two-time Champions League winner hasn't played many games since last season, though. Nevertheless, he is set to sign a new two-year contract with the club that will keep him at Barcelona until 2024.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona are closing on Sergi Roberto new contract, as per @marca . Agreement set to be reached and signed until June 2024 - two years more. He’s staying and extending the contract. 🔴 #FCB Barcelona are closing on Sergi Roberto new contract, as per @marca. Agreement set to be reached and signed until June 2024 - two years more. He’s staying and extending the contract. 🔴 #FCB

Roberto, who made his Barcelona debut in 2010-11, has scored twice in eight games across competitions this season.

#11 Gerard Pique (Barcelona) - €500 million

Gerard Pique has been a standout performer for club and country.

Gerard Pique is one of the most experienced players at Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi this summer.

Pique is one of the most decorated and prolific goalscoring defenders in the game. He has won every major title on offer, including the FIFA World Cup, Euros, Champions League and La Liga. The 34-year-old has played over 550 games for Barcelona across competitions, registering an impressive 51 strikes and 16 assists.

Recently, Pique extended his Barcelona contract till 2024, with a buyout clause of €500 million subject to conditions.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes Gerard Piqué extends his contract until 20 June 2024 and his buy-out clause stands at 500 million euros. The extension is subject to the player making a certain number of appearances from the 2021-22 season. Gerard Piqué extends his contract until 20 June 2024 and his buy-out clause stands at 500 million euros. The extension is subject to the player making a certain number of appearances from the 2021-22 season. https://t.co/mbtTfqjMhD

Pique, a Champions League winner with Manchester United, has scored once in eight games this season. This is even as Barcelona have endured a torrid start to their campaign.

#10 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) - €500 million

Gareth Bale has had a successful stint at Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale is one of the most exciting wingers in the game at the moment. Though his prowess may be on the wane, he has had a fairly successful near decade-long stint at Real Madrid.

The Welshman has scored over 100 goals in eight seasons with Los Blancos. He has been a big-game player for them, scoring in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League final wins against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, respectively.

Bale signed a new contract with Real Madrid in 2016 that would keep him at the club until 2022. Madrid inserted a reported buyout clause of €500 million in his contract to ward off the likes of Manchester United.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Gareth Bale's new Real Madrid contract could have a €500m buyout clause to ward off Man United. Transfer Talk: es.pn/2elYLM8 Gareth Bale's new Real Madrid contract could have a €500m buyout clause to ward off Man United. Transfer Talk: es.pn/2elYLM8 https://t.co/OZcljKIFVM

Now in the final year of his Real Madrid contract, the 32-year-old has scored once in three games under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

#9 Isco (Real Madrid) - €700 million

Isco has been at Real Madrid for close to a decade.

Isco has struggled to be a consistent first-team player at Real Madrid during his nearly decade-long stint at the club.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old attacking midfielder has amassed close to 350 appearances for the club across competitions. Isco has registered over 50 goals and as many assists for Madrid during this period.

The four-time Champions League winner signed a contract extension with Madrid in 2017 that would see him at the club until 2022. He has a reported buyout clause of €700 million in his contract.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet DEAL DONE: Isco has extended his Real Madrid contract until 2022. His buyout clause is now €700m.📝 DEAL DONE: Isco has extended his Real Madrid contract until 2022. His buyout clause is now €700m.📝 https://t.co/D71tOEkMqE

Despite being linked with an exit from the club this summer, Isco stayed put and has scored once in six games for the La Liga leaders.

