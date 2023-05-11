Ranking all 13 of Chelsea's signings from the 2022-23 season

Chelsea have signed 13 players over the course of the 2022-23 season who have made at least one appearance for them. This has seen them splash out over £500m; the highest spend of any club in the Premier League.

Despite this, they find themselves in the bottom half of the table and out of the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Champions League. Their owner Todd Boehly has sacked both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season. Where is it all goinf wrong for all these new signings? Let's dive into how they have performed this season.

#13 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived in the summer from Barcelona to fill the role of striker as Chelsea were without a natural goalscorer. Aubameyang has failed to provide what Chelsea were looking for, scoring just one Premier League goal in 15 appearances.

He fell out of favour with Graham Potter and was even removed from their Champions League squad so Chelsea could register other new signings.

#12 Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria

Chelsea paid a reported £2m loan fee for midfielder Denis Zakaria in September. Since then he has appeared just seven times in the league, failing to make a real impact at the club.

Zakaria hasn't had a fair chance, and it wasn't really a transfer that made much sense. Chelsea have an option to buy Zakaria for around £25m, but many would be surprised if they chose to sign him permanently.

#11 Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella

Manchester City were linked with former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella during the summer window. When Chelsea signed the Spaniard it looked like an excellent piece of business. However, the rumoured £60m fee Chelsea paid has appeared to be a good piece of business for Brighton rather than Chelsea.

When Potter arrived it looked like a match made in heaven as he linked up with his former player. There have been some good performances from Cucurella but overall he has struggled and the large fee paid makes it harder to give good marks.

#10 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Kouliably (right)

When Kalidou Koulibaly arrived from Napoli it looked like a great signing on paper for just under £40m. Koulibably had been chosen in the 'Serie A Team of the Year' four times and had won the 'Serie A Best Defender' award once as well.

However, it has been less than convincing for the 31-year-old defender as he has failed to get a real run in the side. He has struggled to have the impact he did for Napoli in the Serie A.

#9 Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk looked set to join Arsenal, but when Chelsea went all out to sign the Ukranian winger there was not much Arsenal could do. Chelsea came out of nowhere and splashed a reported £62m (plus add-ons) for Mudryk in January.

Since then Mudryk has been unable to live up to the transfer fee, failing to score a single goal in his 13 Premier League appearences. At just 22 yearsold with an eight-and-a-half year contract signed, there is still time for Mudryk to impress but Chelsea fans will have expected more.

#8 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling arrived at Chelsea and seemed to be as safe a Premier League signing as you could get. The Englishman has scored 113 Premier League goals, winning four titles in the process.

He arrived for just under £60m but has failed to live up to expectations; scoring just four goals in 25 league appearances. He has had a couple of injuries causing him to miss nine games during his time at Chelsea and has been unable to really get going.

There is no doubt Sterling could still be a success at Chelsea, but he will feel disappointed with how his season as went.

#7 David Datro Fofana

David Datro Fofana (left)

David Datro Fofana is a striker from the Ivory Coast who arrived from Molde FK for a reported £10m. Due to the number of attacking options Chelsea have, the 20-year-old has not had many opportunities, appearing just twice in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans will be hoping to see more of Fofana as they continue to search for a reliable striker.

#6 Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka (right)

Carney Chukwuemeka arrived from Aston Villa for around £15m with big potential and has appeared 11 times for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. The 19-year-old has shown positives when given the chance and could certainly have a successful career at Chelsea.

However, it has become increasingly more difficult for young players to get opportunities with Chelsea's high spending.

#5 Joao Felix

Joao Felix

When Joao Felix arrived at Atletico Madrid for over £100m it seemed he had the world at his feet. Now, four years later he finds himself on loan at Chelsea with a point to prove. Chelsea paid around a £10m loan fee for the Felix and he has shown some bright spells during his time, scoring three Premier League goals in 13 games.

Felix is unquestionably a talented player and at 23 years old, he still has time to make required improvements to his game. Whether Chelsea will splash out the required fee to keep him at the club remains to be seen, with it splitting the fan base.

#4 Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke signed for Chelsea in January for a reported £29m. The 20-year-old has appeared just eight times in the Premier League but did manage to score against title challengers Arsenal at the Emirates.

It is a large fee for a young player but there have been glimpses of promise from the former Tottenham Hotspur academy player. Chelsea fans will be hoping to see more of Madueke in the future.

#3 Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana arrived from Leicester City for around a reported £70m. There is no denying the player has real quality along with experience in the league at just 22 years old. The only question marks around Fofana are around his injury record.

The Frenchman has only appeared 12 times in the league for Chelsea, missing long periods (20 games) with knee injuries. If Fofana can stay fit then Chelsea appear to have an excellent centre-back on their hands for years to come.

#2 Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile (left)

Chelsea paid around £35m for the French defender Benoit Badiashile in January. He has appeared on 10 occasions in the league and could not be registered for the Blues' Champions League squad due to registering other players.

Despite this, the 22-year-old has shown positive signs during his limited time. The Frenchman returned to the side against Bournemouth after missing out in the two prior games. This return was successful as he scored and Chelsea won their first game since beating Leicester City in mid-March.

#1 Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez was named the 'Young Player of the Tournament' as he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December. Following this and good performances for Benfica, Chelsea were prepared to go all out for their man.

The transfer saga went on all January before Chelsea reportedly met the £106m release clause for Fernandez. The Argentine, in the process, became the most expensive acquisition ever in the Premier League. This came just six months after Benfica signed the midfielder for a reported £15m.

Since signing for Chelsea it has not been good for the Blues as they sacked Potter and continued to slide down the Premier League table. That being said, Fernandez has remained one of the few bright sparks at Chelsea, and looks to bring real quality to the midfield.

Fernandez signed a reported eight-and-a-half year deal with Chelsea. So, there remains plenty of time for a player of his quality to succeed at Chelsea.

