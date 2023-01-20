Ranking the 4 best French players in the world right now (2023)

The French national football team is arguably one of the most influential powerhouses in the footballing world.

France have won the World Cup twice and the team finished as the runners-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, losing the trophy to Argentina.

Despite all the challenges, France remain a force to reckon with and it can be stated that the team is not leaving the spotlight anytime soon. With young players like Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, the team is right up there.

In the same vein, there are several French players that are currently performing excellently at their respective clubs.

Hence, this article will look at four of the best French players in the world right now.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Antoine Griezmann

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Atletico Madrid forward is versatile and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Diego Simeone.

Griezmann is a regular player for France and was impressive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering three goal contributions in seven appearances. Similarly, he has netted six goals and has registered eight assists in 26 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season.

Given his impressive run of form in recent months, he's arguably one of the current best French players in the world.

#3 Karim Benzema

Real Valladolid CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The Real Madrid striker is arguably one of the most complete strikers in Europe and his attacking intuition is remarkable.

Despite missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury, Benzema is one of the best French players right now.

Currently at Real Madrid, he has netted 11 goals and has registered one assist in 16 appearances. The 35-year-old's consistency and ability to change the outcome of a game earn him a spot on the list.

#2 Ousmane Dembele

Croatia Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Barcelona forward is one of the players who struggled with injuries last season. However, Dembele has been brilliant for both club and country in recent months. Dembele was a regular for Didier Deschamps at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering three goal contributions in seven appearances.

In the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, he has netted seven goals and has registered seven assists in 25 appearances for Barcelona.

His decent resurgence makes him one of the best French players in the world right now and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Mbappe is one of the best players in Europe right now and his attacking threat is immense. The 24-year-old is a key player for France and his presence in the 2022 World Cup was one of the reasons why France excelled in the competition. He registered 10 goal contributions in seven appearances during the tournament.

Furthermore, he has been outstanding in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, netting 20 goals and registering five assists in 23 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain so far.

His decent scoring numbers as well as his consistency make him the best French player in the world right now.

