Ranking the 4 best midfielders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar got underway on November 20. Four matches have been played so far, with only one ending in a draw.

Midfielders have worked hard in this tournament as well, both in attack and defence. They have not only protected the backline but also given valuable support when moving forward with the ball.

World Cups have always thrown up big names in midfield. The likes of Andres Iniesta, Andrea Pirlo and Zinedine Zidane have stamped their authority in the quadrennial tournament in the past.

This article will now take a look at the four top midfielders in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#4 Jude Bellingham (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2022-23 season

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham was a delight to watch yesterday. He was the heartbeat in midfield for the Three Lions.

Not only was he good at breaking up play high up the field, but he was also excellent at controlling the tempo of the game. Bellingham's passes broke the Iranian line of defense repeatedly. He ended up scoring England's first goal with a header in the Three Lions' 6-2 rout yesterday.

The teenager has already registered nine goals and three assists in 22 games for Dortmund this season.

His first international goal arrives at the World Cup

He has made a bright start to the tournament.

#3 Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander 2022-23 campaign

Valverde's story at Real Madrid has gotten better by the day. The young South American is currently the best midfielder in La Liga.

His versatility has allowed Real Madrid to use him on the right flank on several occasions. He can also do a more than capable job in midfield. Uruguay will be aware of this arsenal possessed by the Los Blancos midfielder.

The Real Madrid man has registered eight goals and four assists in 19 games for the La Liga giants this season.

Uruguay will open their World Cup campaign against South Korea on November 24.

#2 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Germany Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Musiala is a former Chelsea product who was picked up by Bayern Munich. The Blues will be regretting letting him go now after watching the player become a star in Germany.

He has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 21 games for the Bavarians this season. He also provides more than just goals and assists. His intelligence in midfield allows Bayern to control possession and dominate proceedings.

Germany will want to use him to the best of his abilities as he can unlock defenses through the middle. They open their World Cup campaign against Japan on November 23.

is ready for his first World Cup

Musiala's form will be key for Germany if they want to reach the latter stages of the tournament.

#1 Kevin DeBruyne (Belgium)

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League 2022-23 season

When we talk about midfielders, one name that is sure to crop up is that of Kevin de Bruyne.

The Manchester City man has been playing elite football on a consistent level for several years now. He has recorded three goals and 12 assists in 18 games this season.

Belgium's poor form will be a cause for concern but expect De Bruyne to give his best in helping the European team qualify from the group stage. KDB has the quality to deliver on the big stage.

