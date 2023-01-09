Chelsea have completed the signing of the highly-rated French defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco for a fee in the region of £35 million.

The 21-year-old has also been handed the prestigious number four jersey upon his unveiling at Stamford Bridge. He now joins a long list of club legends to have been assigned the iconic squad number.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at the four most recent former Blues players to have worn the number four jersey at the club.

#4 Andreas Christensen

Christensen inherited the number four shirt in 2019

The Denmark international was the last Chelsea player to wear the number four jersey prior to it being given to Badiashile.

Andreas Christensen inherited the iconic squad number during the start of the 2019-20 football campaign, after previously wearing the number 27 shirt.

While the 26-year-old may not be a popular name among Blues fans, he was still an influential first-team member during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen made a combined total of 161 appearances for the West London club, scoring two goals and registering two assists. He was often linked to John Terry due to his defensive prowess.

Former Blues assistant coach Eddie Newton, speaking about the Denmark defender in 2017 on Chelsea TV (Via Metro), stated:

"He’s an incredible footballer, one this club should be very proud of and hold on to very tightly."

#3 David Luiz

Luiz had two spells with the Blues

Another top-performing former Chelsea player who has worn the iconic number four jersey for the Blues is David Luiz.

The veteran Brazilian defender joined the West London giants from Benfica in January 2011 for a fee in the region of €25 million.

He went on to play a key role in the Blues winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title in 2012 while wearing the number four shirt.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



v Fulham on this day in 2013! You don't hit them sweeter than that! @DavidLuiz_4 v Fulham on this day in 2013! You don't hit them sweeter than that! 💥@DavidLuiz_4 v Fulham on this day in 2013! https://t.co/NMGXPHAIYN

Luiz had two separate spells at Chelsea -- 2011-2014 and 2016-2019. He amassed a total of 248 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.

#2 Cesc Fabregas

Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona

The Spanish midfielder was a cult hero during his time at Chelsea and was also famous for wearing the iconic number four jersey.

Cesc Fabregas joined the Blues from La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for a transfer fee in the region of €33 million.

He made an instant impact on Jose Mourinho's team as they secured a league double during the 2014-15 season.

Fabregas was known for his exceptional ball-playing ability which made him a creative vocal point for the Blues in midfield.

Conn @ConnCFC Creativity was never an issue when Chelsea had this man. How Chelsea could do with Fabregas now. Creativity was never an issue when Chelsea had this man. How Chelsea could do with Fabregas now. https://t.co/hhSz3XOmrh

He made a combined total of 198 appearances for the West London giants before leaving for Monaco in 2019. Fabregas also registered 22 goals and 58 assists for the Blues.

#1 Claude Makelele

Makelele against Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

The Frenchman is arguably one of the greatest midfielders in Chelsea's history. Claude Makelele went on to redefine the holding midfield position during his playing career.

He joined the Blues in the summer of 2003 from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a transfer fee in the region of £16 million.

Makelele was known for his energetic runs and incredible ball-winning ability. His style of play can be linked to that of current Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante.

IM🇵🇹 @Iconic_Mourinho When José Mourinho had Claude Makelele taking a penalty at the Stamford Bridge in 04/05 so he could finally score his first ever goal for Chelsea. It was a last minute winner in the last home game of an all time great season.



Legendary.

When José Mourinho had Claude Makelele taking a penalty at the Stamford Bridge in 04/05 so he could finally score his first ever goal for Chelsea. It was a last minute winner in the last home game of an all time great season.Legendary.https://t.co/kwk4D5SBqG

The retired midfield general was also another player who shone in the iconic number four shirt for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge. He made a total of 217 appearances for Chelsea, registering two goals and six assists.

