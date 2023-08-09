Ranking the 4 best Premier League teams based on their attacking strength ahead of the 2023-24 season

The excitement and expectations are building up ahead of the new Premier League season which will kick off on August 11. Clubs in the English top flight have spent the past couple of weeks preparing and reinforcing their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Premier League is home to some of the best attacking players in football and fans will be eager to witness a season filled with jaw-dropping and breathtaking goals. The quality and cohesion of a team's attack to a large extent determines their level of success.

An attacking unit that scores many goals is more likely to win more games and rake in more points. This article will rank the four best Premier League clubs based on the strength of their attack heading into the new season.

#4 Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

Last season, the Blues had one of the worst attacking setups in the league. In 38 Premier League games, they only managed to score 38 goals which is an average of one goal per game. Despite having some of the best attacking talents like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christain Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Kai Havertz amongst others, there was no fluidity in attack for Chelsea and they struggled in the final third.

However, things seem to be changing at the club under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. To bolster their attack, they have roped in two top attacking talents in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. The former won the Bundesliga Golden Boot last term, while the latter netted 13 goals and five assists in the 2022-23 season. Despite being ruled out for an extended period after undergoing knee surgery (as per Sky Sports), he is expected to make a positive impact when he comes back.

During pre-season, both players gave fans a glimpse of what they would bring to the club in the new season. The Frenchman registered three goals while the Sengalese had two goals and three assists in five pre-season games.

Judging by their performance in pre-season, it is safe to say that Chelsea attacking recruits have settled in well at their new club. The Blues also boast of some of the most talented and exciting wingers in the league currently. If they gel well under an attacking and expressive manager like Pochettino, Chelsea's attack will be a force to reckon with in the 2023-24 season.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Gunners will be heading into the new season full of confidence and a high morale after defeating Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. Mikel Arteta's side will be out in the new season to prove that their previous season's performance was not a flash in the pan.

They have kept the core of their attacking unit that almost won them the Premier League and have bolstered it with a versatile Kai Havertz. Bukayo Saka (14) and Gabriel Martinelli (15) both registered double digits of goals last term. Gabriel Jesus when fit and available is also a handful in the final third, creating chances when not scoring.

Also making up their attacking department are Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson. Albeit not starters, these players have proven to be game-changers from the bench.

Another force in the Gunner's attack is club captain, Martin Odeggard. The Norwegian attacking midfielder proved to be one of the best playmakers in the league last term (15G, 8A). His vision, shot power, and late runs into the 18-yard box give Arsenal more firepower in the final third.

#2 Manchester City

Manchester City v Burnley: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Pep Guardiola's team was the best attacking Premier League side in the 2022-23 season. The Sky Blues registered the highest number of league goals across the top five leagues in Europe (94).

There is no doubt about the massive talent in City's attacking department. Most noteworthy is Erling Haaland who won the league's Golden Boot last term with 36 goals in 35 league games, breaking numerous goalscoring records in the process.

The Cityzens also boasts of a reliable deputy centre-forward in Julian Alvarez who delivers when called upon. Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bernando Silva, and a young Cole Palmer can break down any defence while operating from the flanks.

Guardiola's most lethal weapon is Kevin De Bruyne who is not just a goal-creating machine but also a reliable goalscorer. The Belgian is the City's major link between midfield and attack. Last season, he led Europe's top five league in assists (16) and registered a staggering 10 goals and 31 assists across competitions.

#1 Liverpool

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Jurgen Klopp is known for his high press, counter-attacking, and heavy-metal football that aims to overwhelm the opposition. He sets up his team for quick transitions from defense to attack with fast and pacy wing backs and wingers.

This setup makes the Reds one of the most lethal teams on the offensive. Liverpool's attacking department is staked with proficient and prolific goalscorers in Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Digo Jota, Luiz Diaz, and Cody Gakpo.

Last season, injuries and a depleted midfield saw the 2020 Premier League champions perform below par. However, with the addition of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, Klopp's side should be back to their best in the upcoming season.

Their results and goalscoring fluency in pre-season is a testament to how lethal their attack line can be. The quintet of Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Gakpo netted a staggering 15 goals in five pre-season games.