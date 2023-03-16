Ranking the 4 best strikers in Europe right now (March 2023)

The job of the striker at any footballing club has arguably grown beyond scoring goals but also helping other attackers in the final third of the pitch.

In this vein, the competition among strikers has enhanced, especially in Europe's major leagues. Similarly, we have witnessed the emergence of several young and formidable strikers as well.

However, this article will evaluate and rank the four best-performing strikers in Europe right now (March 2023).

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Despite Tottenham Hotspur's inconsistency in several competitions this season, Harry Kane's individual performances in attack have been outstanding.

The Englishman has netted 22 goals and registered four assists in 38 appearances this season. But the reason for his inclusion on the list could be attributed to his consistency.

B/R Football @brfootball Harry Kane joins Alan Shearer and Sergio Agüero as the only players to hit 20+ goals in six Premier League seasons Harry Kane joins Alan Shearer and Sergio Agüero as the only players to hit 20+ goals in six Premier League seasons 💥 https://t.co/vkPLpEVRu7

Kane has been the Premier League's #2 top scorer this season and it can be argued that if he gets a consistent team like several others on this list, he could definitely perform better.

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

When you talk about talented and versatile strikers across Europe, one of the names that comes to mind is Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been brilliant and his vision in attack has been immense in recent months. Mbappe has netted 31 goals and registered eight assists in 32 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this season. Similarly, he's the Ligue 1 joint-top scorer with 19 goals under his belt so far.

If Mbappe can join a more robust UEFA Champions League team, his chances of winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award will definitely improve.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Atalanta BC - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

Arguably one of the most valuable African strikers currently in the world, Victor Osimhen has been firing on all cylinders in attack.

The Nigerian has netted 21 goals and registered five assists in 27 appearances for Napoli this season. Similarly, he's Serie A's current top scorer with 19 goals under his belt.

His attacking intuition and immense finishing proficiency have put him on the radar of several European giants, which certainly brightens his future.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City striker - Erling Haaland 2022-23 campaign

When you talk about scoring goals, there's currently no forward in Europe that comes close to Erling Haaland. The Manchester City forward has been the most clinical player in front of goal this season.

Haaland has netted 39 goals and registered five assists in 36 appearances for Pep Guardiola this season. Similarly, he's the Premier League's top scorer with 28 goals.

There’s no doubt that he's the odds favorite to win the Premier League's Golden Boot and if he maintains consistency, he will definitely break numerous records.

Manchester City @ManCity Haaland breaks the club record for most goals scored in a single season.



It's March. Haaland breaks the club record for most goals scored in a single season.It's March.

