Ranking the 5 best 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees based on current form

The 2021 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on November 29 and it will be an interesting event given the nominees involved. With ex-players and fans touting different players to win the honor, it only adds to the curiosity.

Winning the Ballon d'Or means a lot to any player in the world, which is why every player nominated is giving his best to put up a strong fight. Because of this, some of them have really given some amazing performances already this season.

Few of the 2021 Ballon d'Or nominees have been world-class this season

After a hectic 2020-21 domestic season, followed by the Euros, Copa America and the Olympics, it has been rough for many players. But the finest of the lot have taken up the challenge and done very well this season.

Among those are some Ballon d'Or nominees, who have passed on a statement with their performances on the pitch. Without much ado, let's have a look at those top Ballon d'Or nominees who are performing superbly this season:

#5 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Kylian Mbappe is a phenomenal player with a bright future ahead. He has simply been sensational during his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). With him likely to sign for Real Madrid next season, it only makes it more exciting to see what he achieves with PSG this season.

Mbappe, with his blistering pace, smart movement and amazing goal-scoring abilities, is a nightmare for defenders. After the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG this summer, one might have thought that the French forward might lose his importance but it wasn't to happen.

King  @vintage_cr7



Messi is not the best Ligue 1 player. He shouldn’t get near the Ballon d’Or after finishing 3rd in La Liga.



The former Monaco man has looked very lively this season, scoring five goals and recording as many assists in 11 Ligue 1 games so far. At times, he has looked unstoppable and that's what makes him such a great player at such a young age. It is unlikely that he will win the Ballon d'Or in 2021 but he'll certainly make a strong case in the near future.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland has all the skills to be a future Ballon d'Or winner

The Ballon d'Or nominee list has one of the best young players in the world right now in Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has been a monster in front of goal for Borussia Dortmund ever since he signed for them.

With his tall and strong physique, amazing movement off the ball, and brilliant finishing abilities, Haaland is arguably one of the best strikers in the world right now. The former Molde player has ruled the Bundesliga ever since he started playing in Germany and is going to be a strong competitor for Robert Lewandowski in the goal-scoring charts.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp 📊⚽️ Top Scorers of 2021 after the final round of games before Ballon d'Or voting closes



5⃣3⃣ Lewandowski 🇵🇱

4⃣3⃣ Haaland 🇳🇴

4⃣0⃣ MESSI 🇦🇷

3⃣9⃣ RONALDO 🇵🇹

3⃣7⃣ Mbappe 🇫🇷

3⃣5⃣ Benzema 🇫🇷

3⃣3⃣ Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

3⃣2⃣ Depay 🇳🇱

3⃣0⃣ Lukaku 🇧🇪

2⃣9⃣ Salah 🇪🇬

2⃣8⃣ Vlahovic 🇷🇸 📊⚽️ Top Scorers of 2021 after the final round of games before Ballon d'Or voting closes5⃣3⃣ Lewandowski 🇵🇱4⃣3⃣ Haaland 🇳🇴4⃣0⃣ MESSI 🇦🇷3⃣9⃣ RONALDO 🇵🇹3⃣7⃣ Mbappe 🇫🇷3⃣5⃣ Benzema 🇫🇷3⃣3⃣ Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿3⃣2⃣ Depay 🇳🇱3⃣0⃣ Lukaku 🇧🇪2⃣9⃣ Salah 🇪🇬2⃣8⃣ Vlahovic 🇷🇸 https://t.co/KGiQZOIYiA

In just six league appearances this season, Haaland has scored nine goals and recorded four assists. It is a phenomenal statistic for a 21-year-old and even though he might not be strongly contesting the Ballon d'Or this year, he's a strong candidate for the future.

