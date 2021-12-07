Ranking the 5 best active footballers who wear No.11

There's often an interesting debate that breaks out among football fans concerning the importance of the jersey numbers that players wear. On many occasions we have seen the players themselves show a reluctance to switch their jersey numbers with other players.

Sometimes it is a matter of chance and luck and we all know footballers carry their own superstitions. In other cases it is a matter of pride and identity. So much so that the positional significance that the numbers indicate is almost forgotten.

Nonetheless, it can't be disputed that many jersey numbers have become synonymous with the iconic superstars who wore them. One such jersey that carries great importance at any club is the No.11 usually worn by wingers.

They have to stay at the top of their game and contribute with goals directly and indirectly. They have to be a key in attack for their team to keep their place in the side and vindicate their status as No.11. Otherwise even a great player like Gareth Bale can lose his jersey to Marco Asensio, as we have seen at Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at five of the best current players who wear the number 11 jersey in football.

#5 Kingsley Coman

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Taking the next step is important in football, both for developing yourself and giving yourself the chance to compete for major silverware consistently. In this regard, only a few can say that they made better decisions and progress than Kingsley Coman.

The Bayern Munich forward has won a European top-flight title in each of the past nine years of his career which is no easy feat. He started at Paris Saint Germain, then moved to Juventus in 2014 for a solitary season. Bayern Munich then came calling for the Frenchman to sign him for €21m, a move that paved the way and saw him fulfill his potential.

Coman is just 25-year-old and one of the brightest prospects in football right now who wear the No.11 jersey. It's quite remarkable that at this age he's already just three games away from making his 250th appearance at senior level in club football.

The king is enjoying top form once again this season!

The France international etched his name in the hearts of Bayern fans in 2020. He scored the winner in the Champions League final against PSG as the Bavarians claimed the treble.

The forward is a technically gifted player who is comfortable taking on defenders and wriggling out of tight spaces.

With Coman yet to hit is absolute best, it will be interesting to see what his next big move will be. One thing is for sure, when he hangs his boots, he'll have plenty of silverware locked in the cabinet.

#4 Marco Reus

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

From a man who has regularly tasted silverware in his professional career, we move on to a man who has only won a trophy twice. The barren trophy cabinet that Marco Reus houses will never truly reflect his brilliance on-field.

Injuries and loyalty have both had such a stronghold on Reus that he never truly emerged as the superstar he could have been. The Borussia Dortmund No.11 is capable of playing anywhere in the front-three and even as an attacking midfielder.

Like Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and many others, Reus could have pushed for a move to Bayern. He could have moved to any other top club as well, but he didn't. That has made all the difference one would think. He is adored by the Black and Yellows fanbase for whom he has stuck through thick and thin.

In the last decade, the German has made the cut for the Bundesliga Team of the Season on six occasions. Additionally, he has won the award for Bundesliga Player of the Season thrice, one of which was with Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has amassed 330 goal contributions in his club career since signing his first professional contract.

Sadly, there has not been a single season in which Reus featured without getting injured and missing significant portions of the campaign. Yet he's managed to come back all those times, with the same pace, quality, creativity and killer touch.

The Dortmund captain has been in fine form this season having contributed four goals and eight assists in 12 Bundesliga appearances. Signal Iduna Park would love to see its captain pick up major silverware before he retires.

