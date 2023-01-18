Ranking the 5 best Argentina players in the world right now (2023)

Argentina beat France in one of the most exciting World Cup finals in history to be crowned champions of the world on December 18. Lionel Messi and co. kicked off their World Cup campaign with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. But they bounced back with conviction and their commitment to the cause paid off in the end.

This Argentinian side has the right mix of experience and youthful exuberance. It's the most well-balanced Argentina squad we've seen in a long time. Almost every single one of their players proved their worth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Now that domestic football has resumed, players have returned to their clubs and are going about their business as usual. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Argentine players in the world right now.

#5 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

AS Roma v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Paulo Dybala is a player who does not feature extensively for Argentina. The AS Roma attacking midfielder unfortunately has a profile that's pretty identical to that of Messi. As such, he rarely gets a look in but everyone's aware of Dybala's qualities by now.

Currently, at AS Roma, Dybala is one of the most technically gifted players in Europe. He excels at beating defenders and weaving intricate passes in and around the final third. Dybala showcases pure quality on the ball and has arguably been AS Roma's best player this season.

In 16 games in all competitions for AS Roma so far this season, the 29-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided three assists. However, his involvement in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was limited to just two appearances off the bench.

#4 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With Lautaro Martinez misfiring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina needed an attacker to step up and take some pressure off Messi. Cometh the time, cometh the man. Young Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez rose to the occasion and turned in a handful of scintillating performances at his first World Cup.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in seven appearances for Argentina in Qatar and his industry and tenacity gave La Albiceleste an edge in the final third. Alvarez has done a very good job at the club level as well this term. With Erling Haaland already in the squad, Alvarez is largely used as a substitute at Manchester Cty.

Alvarez has still scored eight goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances in all competitions so far this term for Pep Guardiola's side. It's worth noting that he has only started 10 games in all competitions so far this campaign.

#3 Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Enzo Fernandez was one of the finds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Following their defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, Scaloni had to shake things up a bit. Enzo Fernandez turned in a wonderful cameo against Mexico and the unrelenting midfielder proved his worth to the coach by scoring a spectacular goal.

The 22-year-old ended up starting in all of Argentina's remaining games. The dynamic midfielder's work-rate, efficiency on the ball, and quality in the final third made La Albiceleste a well-balanced unit that was nigh-on impossible to dominate.

Fernandez's stocks have risen astronomically since the World Cup. He is currently on the radar of several European giants with Chelsea being credited with a strong interest in securing his services in January.

#2 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Emiliano Martinez contributed generously to Argentina's triumphant World Cup campaign. He came up clutch at crucial junctures in the tournament and produced terrific performances in the shootout in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands and the final against France.

Martinez is a tall and strong goalkeeper. He is also a master of mind games. The Aston Villa number one commands his box with authority and is a very brave goalkeeper who enjoys coming out to claim crosses or close down attackers.

Martinez was easily one of the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he took home the Golden Glove, given to the best goalkeeper at the tournament.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi might have won MOTM but this 120+3' save from Emiliano Martinez saved Argentina's World Cup Lionel Messi might have won MOTM but this 120+3' save from Emiliano Martinez saved Argentina's World Cup 🇦🇷❤️ https://t.co/R9Lh0oxhHR

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory and completed football last month. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won the Golden Ball, given to the best player in the World Cup. He enjoyed one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns of all time, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven appearances.

The 35-year-old was a man on a mission in Qatar. He was ready to give it his all to take Argentina to the top of the world and was in sublime form in the tournament. Messi turned back the clock and tormented opponents with his exquisite dribbling, passing, and shooting ability.

The legendary Argentinian has been in wonderful form for Paris Saint-Germain as well this term. In 21 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season, Messi has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LIONEL MESSI FINALLY GETS HIS WORLD CUP! LIONEL MESSI FINALLY GETS HIS WORLD CUP! 🐐🏆 https://t.co/wVAl6C3xcb

