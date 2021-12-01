Ranking the 5 best ball-carrying midfielders in the world right now

Although it might look quite simple and straightforward, ball-carrying is quite a difficult aspect of football. The ball doesn’t progress from one end of the pitch to the other automatically. Most managers spend countless hours in training trying to perfect the movements of their team to better execute ball-carrying.

As such, individual players who provide a high amount of influence can often prove to be the difference for their teams. These players often rely on their dribbling, pace, strength and vision to bypass the opposition press and get the ball closer towards the goal.

To categorize the best ball-carrying midfielders in the world we’ve relied on a few key traits: Progressive Distance, Progressions and Carries into the Final Third.

Progressive distance is the total distance moved by a player in the direction of the opposition goal while controlling the ball at their feet. So, if the player is moving with the ball backwards towards his own goal or moving laterally, it isn’t counted here.

Any carry that moves the ball towards the opposition goal by at least five yards or any carry into the penalty area is called progression. Carries into the final third of the pitch is self-explanatory and data from all three attributes combined can give a clear idea of the players who exert maximum influence.

Now that we know what to look for and how to categorize, let’s talk about the best ball-carrying midfielders in the world right now:

#5 Fede Valverde

Real Madrid have missed the services of Fede Valverde recently. The Uruguayan midfield dynamo suffered a sprain but he’s expected to be back in action soon for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Fede Valverde is ready and will train with the team tomorrow. The possibility of calling him for the Sheriff match was possible but Ancelotti preferred to give him additional days to rest. @marca #rmlive 🇺🇾 Fede Valverde is ready and will train with the team tomorrow. The possibility of calling him for the Sheriff match was possible but Ancelotti preferred to give him additional days to rest. @marca #rmlive 🇺🇾

Even after missing seven games due to injury, Valverde is still the best ball-carrying midfielder for Los Blancos, ahead of the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Valverde has covered 1570 yards while progressing the ball towards the opposition goal.

It goes without saying that the Uruguayan has a dynamic presence whenever he’s on the pitch. He makes tremendous use of his engine and is always active.

In midfield, nobody has made more ball progressions than Fede Valverde (61). He’s also only behind star performer Vinicius Jr (40) when it comes to carries that enter the final third of the pitch (32).

#4 Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann will have a massive problem to solve in the coming weeks. With Joshua Kimmich out due to COVID-19, the 34-year-old will have to identify a suitable and efficient replacement in midfield. However, it’s easier said than done.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Joshua Kimmich is eyeing a comeback against Barcelona on 8 December. The player is eager to return to the pitch and is keeping fit at home with cyber training - Kimmich is doing well, he only has mild symptoms [Bild] Joshua Kimmich is eyeing a comeback against Barcelona on 8 December. The player is eager to return to the pitch and is keeping fit at home with cyber training - Kimmich is doing well, he only has mild symptoms [Bild] https://t.co/4duQ46YzLT

Kimmich’s stats and numbers are mind-boggling. Not only is he the most progressive ball-carrier for the Bavarian club in the middle of the park, he’s also their best ball-winner in midfield.

Kimmich has completed 1690 yards of progressive distance. Only Serge Gnabry (75), Leroy Sane (65) and Thomas Muller (59) have completed more ball progressions than Joshua Kimmich (55) at Bayern this season.

