Ranking 5 best Barcelona signings from the Premier League

While Premier League clubs are currently dominating the transfer market, Spanish giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid have lost their financial might of the past. Thanks to Karim Benzema's inhuman form of late, Los Blancos have been able to cover their cracks to some extent. Barcelona, however, haven't been so lucky.

Following the departure of Lionel Messi, the Blaugrana have fallen even deeper into the hole they had been digging for themselves, with no money to aid their current predicament. Scaling back a few years, we'd see that things were massively different at Camp Nou.

Barcelona and the Premier League share a rich past

Back when the 26-time La Liga champions actually had few pennies to spend, they'd frequently indulge in transfer business with Premier League clubs. Arsenal have been their go-to club for shopping, with the Blaugrana snapping up nine players from the clutches of the Gunners.

B/R Football @brfootball vs. Liverpool: 4 games, 2 goals

vs. Spurs: 2 games, 2 goalsLeo Messi has an incredible record against Premier League teams 🤯

However, Barcelona have shifted their business from the Emirates to Anfield in recent times. As many as three players have chosen to abandon Liverpool in favor of the Catalans since 2010. Barcelona have also purchased a number of players from the remaining members of the traditional top six of the Premier League.

With a total of 22 signings, Barcelona have encountered a bit of mixed luck when buying players from English clubs. While few have turned out to be absolute stinkers, a handful of transfers have gone on to rewrite the footballing history in Catalonia. On that note, let's take a look at the five best Barcelona signings from the Premier League:

#5 Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

Henry won the treble with Barcelona

Thierry Henry was a legend through and through during his time at Arsenal. The Frenchman was pivotal to Arsene Wenger's reign of supremacy in the early 2000s, which saw them win two Premier League titles. However, the 'invincible' was just as impressive at Barcelona.

Henry was 29 at the time of the said transfer and was considered to be past his prime. However, the skilled forward silenced every single one of his critics with a brilliant spell at Barcelona. Henry scored 49 goals and laid out a further 27 assists during his three-year stay with the Catalans.

Part of a lethal trident comprising Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto'o and himself, Henry was essential to Barcelona's fabled treble-winning season of 2008-09. He gracefully combined with the rest of the team, flawlessly adapting his game to suit Pep Guardiola's system. The World Cup winner was finally let go in 2010, after proficiently serving his purpose.

#4 Javier Mascherano (Liverpool)

Mascherano was an exceptional midfielder in the Premier League

In his eight years with Barcelona, Javier Mascherano famously scored just one goal, that too off a penalty-kick against Osasuna. Yet his legacy at Camp Nou has never been questioned. Such was his reputation at the Catalan club that the reliable Argentine was adored by every Culer across the globe.

Primarily a defensive midfielder during his Premier League days, Mascherano elegantly transitioned to centre-back following his transfer to Barcelona. Having established his pedigree at the base of the midfield, he went on to spend an equally remarkable time as a leader in Barcelona's backline.

Mascherano managed to defend the Blaugrana crest for 334 games, rarely letting his team down. The sturdy defender was especially vital to the club post Carles Puyol's retirement, becoming Barcelona's chief no-nonsense centre-back. After eight trophy-laden seasons with the Spanish giants and two brief spells with Hebei FC and Estudiantes, Mascherano finally called it a day on his glittering career in 2020.

