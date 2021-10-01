5 players PSG should sell in 2022

Known for their exorbitant spending, PSG have splashed sumptuous amounts of cash on certain star signings in recent history. In their attempt to assert domestic as well as continental dominance, the French giants have tried to enlist as many talented warriors as they can.

Most expensive PSG transfers

In sharp contrast to their usual norm, PSG relied on smart and cost-effective transfers this season, only spending €83m this summer. While Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi ended up costing nothing, PSG are expected to return to their spending ways sooner rather than later.

Neymar's €222m acquisition from Barcelona will probably go down as the most impactful transfer in footballing history, considering its influence on the current market. Kylian Mbappe at €145m finishes in second place. He is followed by Edinson Cavani (€64.5m), Angel Di Maria (€63m), and Achraf Hakimi (€60m), to name a few of PSG's most expensive signings.

Although the nine-time Ligue 1 champions have successfully assembled a star-studded squad in recent times, they still possess a certain amount of dead weight that needs to be removed. If they intend to continue with their current recruitment policy, PSG need to get rid of certain players. On that note, let's take a look at 5 players that PSG should sell in 2022:

#5 Danilo Pereira

Danilo hasn't completely settled into the PSG first-team

Signed in 2020 from Porto, Danilo Pereira made an instant impact in the French capital. Rather than making a name for himself on the field, his positioning was a major reason behind Danilo's immediate fame. It seemed like then-manager Thomas Tuchel deliberately deployed the Portuguese star as a centre-back to get back at the PSG hierarchy.

As a result, Danilo failed to produce his best football in his debut campaign. Initially bought on a season-long loan, his transfer was made permanent earlier this season. Since then, the defensive midfielder has gone on to make seven appearances for PSG.

However, Senegalese stalwart Idrissa Gana Gueye is arguably the more well-rounded player between the two. The former Everton man also has a lot of experience under his belt, having provided solidity to the base of PSG's midfield for two seasons now.

Furthermore, Sergio Ramos' acquisition suggests that the French giants won't be needing defensive reinforcements for at least two years now. With Danilo turning 30 earlier this month, PSG still have time to cash in on the Portugal international. His sale could initiate the arrival of a promising youngster in midfield, something that PSG have been hankering after for a long while now.

#4 Rafinha

Rafinha has been a mere squad member for both Barcelona and PSG

Having got his footballing education at La Masia, Rafinha was officially contracted to the Barcelona first-team for a whopping seven seasons. However, due to his sub-par output on the field, the Brazilian midfielder could only muster a meager 90 appearances in the said duration.

Surprisingly, PSG, of all clubs, decided to take a punt on the Barcelona outcast, signing him for mere pennies in 2020. The 28-year-old has, however, experienced a similar fortune in Paris.

While he has enjoyed a much more extended role in France, laying out seven assists last season, nothing about his outings has been eye-catching. With PSG acquiring an absolute work-machine in Georginio Wijnaldum, the French giants will be better off without the Brazilian come next season.

