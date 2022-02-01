5 greatest bargain signings by Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho will surely be remembered as one of football's greatest managers and operators.

The Portuguese has won trophies at almost every club he has managed and shaped the careers of many talented stars. He has always been a no-filter manager who has maintained complete transparency with his players and the press.

Throughout his career, Mourinho has mastered the art of taking over clubs and building their squads in order to compete with the best sides. The 59-year-old has not shied away from making tough and controversial calls at different points in his managerial career and they have often repaid him well.

Some of Mourinho's signings performed well beyond expectations

Mourinho always had an eye for detail and a knack for finding exactly what would substantially improve his original squad. Luckily, a man like him was hardly ever short on funding and spent big bucks to get the targets he wanted.

There have been plenty of disappointing signings as well but when things worked out, their positive impact was incredible.

Some of Mourinho's signings really changed the fortunes of the clubs he managed and benefitted them in the immediate present as well as in the future. We drew up a list of the best bargain signings made by the self-proclaimed "Special One."

Here they are:

#5 Angel Di Maria - Benfica to Real Madrid (2010)

Angel Di Maria was an incredible winger for Real Madrid.

It could be argued that the upward trajectory Angel Di Maria's career took on and where he finds himself today is largely based on his transfer to Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho already had a star-studded team at his disposal when he arrived in Spain. But the Portuguese was well aware of the talent available back in Portugal and got the Argentine transferred from Benfica to the Spanish giants for €33m.

Di Maria almost instantly became indispensable to Los Blancos. His creativity and vision coupled with his passing range were a delight for fellow attackers who were being fed by him from all directions.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🗣️ Angel Di Maria: "Departure from Madrid? Cristiano, Ramos, Iker - they fought for me not to leave, but it's difficult against the little guy (Perez) who manages Real Madrid. What happened happened, but I'm always grateful to those who appreciated me." 🗣️ Angel Di Maria: "Departure from Madrid? Cristiano, Ramos, Iker - they fought for me not to leave, but it's difficult against the little guy (Perez) who manages Real Madrid. What happened happened, but I'm always grateful to those who appreciated me." @TyCSports 🇦🇷🗣️ Angel Di Maria: "Departure from Madrid? Cristiano, Ramos, Iker - they fought for me not to leave, but it's difficult against the little guy (Perez) who manages Real Madrid. What happened happened, but I'm always grateful to those who appreciated me." @TyCSports https://t.co/b3eyxG4Nc9

Most of the time, defenders couldn't keep track of him and were left in their wake by the forward. Those who were able to keep up with his pace were turned inside out by his amazing dribbling. There was no stopping the Argentine forward during his years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Mourinho in charge of Los Blancos, they won the La Liga title, and the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana trophies as well. After the Portuguese tactician left, Di Maria played an important part under Carlo Ancelotti to help Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League in 2014. Incidentally, Di Maria was the UEFA Man of the Match in the final against Atletico Madrid.

He left Los Blancos for Manchester United after making 190 appearances for the team in which he contributed 36 goals and 85 assists. The Argentine's sale to the Premier League club is the most profitable transfer in the Spanish club's history.

#4 Diego Milito - Genoa to Inter Milan (2009)

Diego Milito was a force to be reckoned with at Inter Milan.

The best trophies cannot be won without incredible players. Jose Mourinho could thank Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Swede ensured the Portuguese won the Serie A title in his very first season at Inter Milan.

Ibrahimovic, however, signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2009, leaving Mourinho devoid of a reliable attacking figure. That's when Diego Milito entered the scene and changed the fortunes of the club. Milito helped the Portuguese manager and the Nerazzurri record one of their best seasons in professional football.

The Argentine joined Genoa for his second spell with the Italian club after proving his mettle in Spain while playing for Real Zaragoza. Milito was as dangerous in Italy as in Spain and scored 24 goals in 31 Serie A matches in addition to providing nine assists.

The Nerazzurri trusted Mourinho with their signings and in came the Genoa hitman for €28m. Not the strongest and most imposing figure, Milito made up for his average physique with his explosive pace and calm demeanor in front of goal.

He scored absolutely vital goals for the team repeatedly in the the 2009-10 season as Inter Milan completed a famous continental treble.

The Argentine's goal on the final day of the campaign stole the Scudetto from Roma and he also scored the winner in the Coppa Italia final. If that wasn't enough, Milito then recorded a brace to help Inter beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. He also scored in every knockout round that campaign.

Even after Mourinho left, Milito continued to serve the club and remained the consistent hitman that he was. By the time he departed Milan in 2014, the Argentine had made 175 appearances for Inter, scoring 75 goals and assisting 31 more.

