Ranking the 5 best Bayern Munich players from their 3-0 win against Barcelona | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Bayern Munich eased past Barcelona in their first game of the Champions League on Tuesday as they scored three goals without a reply.

Heading into the fixture, all the talk was about how Bayern Munich had demolished Barcelona the last time the two sides played.

While there was little to suggest a Barcelona team sans Lionel Messi could match up with Bayern Munich, the manner in which the Bavarians won was impressive.

🔝 Most successive away games without a defeat:



1⃣9⃣ Bayern: 31/10/2017 - 14/09/2021

1⃣6⃣ Manchester United: 19/09/2007 - 16/02/2010

1⃣4⃣ Ajax: 28/09/1994 - 19/03/1997#UCL pic.twitter.com/sx3kJLQCGs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2021

Julian Nagelsmann’s side hardly broke a sweat as they relied on a Thomas Muller strike and a Robert Lewandowski brace to pick up a 3-0 win away from home.

Several Bayern Munich players impressed on the night. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the five best players from the German side against Barcelona.

Bayern Munich's 5 best players from their 3-0 win against Barcelona at Camp Nou

#5 Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano put in a dominating display at the back for Bayern Munich as he barely let anyone past him.

Although Barcelona threatened to put in some early passes behind Upamecano and the high Bayern Munich defensive line, the Frenchman dealt with it without much effort.

Dayot Upamecano vs Barcelona



79 passes

89% pass accuracy

1/1 successful dribbles

4 tackles won

4 interceptions

2 clearances

2 aerials won

9/15 duels won



Beast mode ON. pic.twitter.com/0kNbrfWtmk — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) September 14, 2021

The Dutch duo of Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong had a bit of early possession. However, they failed to trouble Upamecano, who comfortably intercepted everything that came his way.

With speed and physicality up his sleeve, the 22-year-old is looking like a really good buy already. He finished the game with four tackles, four interceptions, and a pass success rate of 89%.

#4 Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka in action against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League

Leon Goretzka is once again looking like the monster that Hansi Flick created when he led Bayern Munich to the treble in the 2019-21 season.

The former Schalke midfielder never stopped running and pressing the Barcelona players when they had the ball. He put in a tenacious display in the middle of the park alongside Joshua Kimmich.

Goretzka’s pressing led to Bayern Munich winning a lot of turnovers in midfield. He managed more interceptions (five) than any other player on the pitch and was an instrumental figure for the Bavarians.

If the German remains fit for the entire season, Bayern Munich will have a formidable midfield that could possibly challenge for a seventh Champions League title.

