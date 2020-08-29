Chelsea are one of the most active teams in the transfer market this season. The Blues have already added the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr while they are also close to officially announcing Kai Havertz.

Chelsea have also been one of the teams that have managed to make the most out of the Brazilian talent factory. In fact, thirteen players, including Thiago Silva, have played for the Blues since the inception of the Premier League. Some have withered away after a couple of appearances while others have turned into Premier League legends.

Here are five of the best Brazilians to have played for Chelsea.

5 of the best Brazilians to have played for Chelsea in the Premier League

#5 Alex

The man who was renowned for his thunderous long rangers.

Alex was one of the best players for Chelsea during the late 2000s. Spotted by famed scout Piet de Visser, the Brazilian signed for the Blues in 2004 after impressing at Santos. However, work permit issues saw the player spending his first three years on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

Back at Stamford Bridge in 2007 following an impressive spell with PSV, Alex quickly became a regular in the Chelsea line-up. His thunderous long rangers quickly made him a fan-favourite at the club. Apart from John Terry, Alex was arguably the best defender for the Blues during his first two seasons.

However, injuries and poor form in his final three seasons saw Alex reduced to a bench role. He won the Premier League, Community Sheild and back-to-back FA Cup during his five-year stint at Chelsea. After 134 appearances and eleven goals, Alex moved to PSG in January 2012.

Advertisement

#4 Oscar

Oscar is still good enough to play in the Premier League

Oscar still holds a special place in the heart of every Chelsea fan. The baby-faced attacking midfielder joined Chelsea in 2012 after beating off competition from Europe's elite clubs.

The technically-gifted Brazilian was an instant hit at Stamford Bridge. His calming presence and great touches made him a regular in the Chelsea line-up. He was an integral part of the Chelsea side that won their first-ever Europa League trophy in 2013.

Oscar was an important player in his four-and-a-half seasons at the club. The Brazilian won two Premier League title and a League Cup as Chelsea dominated the mid-2010s. The attacking midfielder left the Blues in 2017 to join Chinese side Shanghai SIPG after more than 200 appearances for the London giants.

Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: Thiago Silva joins Chelsea following PSG release