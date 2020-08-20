The last 5 players to move from Chelsea to Arsenal

Willian became only the seventh player since World War II to move directly from Chelsea to Arsenal after the Brazilian signed a three-year deal with the club. The 32-year-old joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has arguably been one of the best players for the Blues in the last seven years.

The Brazilian has made 339 appearances and scored 63 times for the Blues. During this spell, he also won the two Premier Leagues, one League Cup, FA Cup, and the Europa League.

Quite a few names have crossed the London divide from Blue to Red. Late Northern Ireland midfielder Bill Dickson was the first player since the second world war to move from Chelsea to Arsenal.

With that in mind, here are the last five players to move from Chelsea to Arsenal.

#1 David Luiz

David Luiz is the first Brazilan to cross the London divide

The most recent name before Willian to join the list of players to move from Chelsea to Arsenal, David Luiz is arguably one of the best Brazilian players to have played in the Premier League.

The defender has had his fair share of ups and downs, but none can doubt the quality of the Brazilian. Luiz enjoyed two separate spells with the Blues before switching to Arsenal last season.

Luiz first moved to London in 2011 after an impressive spell with Benfica. During his first spell, the Brazilian won the Champions League, Europa League, and the FA Cup before moving to PSG in 2014.

Luiz's second spell was equally trophy-laden. The Brazilian won his first Premier League on his return and added his second FA Cup a year later. In his final game for the Blues, Luiz added his second Europa League crown after beating current employers Arsenal in 2019 final.

David Luiz's move to Arsenal was one of the most surprising transfers of the last summer. Despite his occasional errors, the Brazilian had been a regular for the Blues on his second stint. Chelsea's loss was Arsenal's gain as Luiz helped the Gunners win the FA Cup, their first trophy post the Wenger era.

With the Brazilian extending his stay at the Emirates, Arsenal will be hoping to add more trophies to their cabinet.

2015 - David Luiz is the first player to be sent off, concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson for West Ham vs Bournemouth in August 2015. Hat-Trick. #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/zpLK6yDfxm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 17, 2020

#2 Petr Cech

Cech is the only goalkeeper to move from Chelsea to Arsenal in the last 70 years.

There is no doubting Petr Cech's place in the history of the Premier League. The Czech international, who holds the record for most Premier League cleans sheets, is arguably one of the greatest shot-stoppers in the history of the league.

Cech arrived in the Premier League in 2004 as part of the Chelsea revolution under Roman Abramovich. The custodian would go on to become a perennial presence in the Chelsea lineup for over ten seasons. During his early years at Chelsea, Cech was part of one of the meanest defenses in Premier League history. He was one of the key players that helped the Blues break the Manchester United-Arsenal stronghold over the league title.

Petr Cech enjoyed a highly successful eleven seasons at the Bridge. The shot-stopper was a key figure in establishing Chelsea as one of the best teams in the league. During this period, Cech won the four Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, three League Cups as well as one Champions League and Europa League.

1 - Petr Cech is the first player to play both for and against the same English team in a major UEFA European final (for Chelsea in 2013, against them in 2019). Mixed. #UELfinal #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/tVAx6Q6M9a — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2019

A lack of first-team opportunities saw the custodian moving across London to join Arsenal in 2015. Despite his aging legs, Cech was still one of the best in business.

Cech helped the Gunners win the FA Cup as well finish runners up in the League Cup on two occasions. Quite fittingly, Petr Cech made his final appearance against the Blues in the Europa League final. Sadly for the goalkeeper, the game ended in defeat as his former employers scored four goals past him.

