Ranking the 5 best Chelsea players this season (2020/21)

After a disappointing start to the season under manager Frank Lampard, Chelsea made the tough decision to sack the club legend. The appointment of Thomas Tuchel in January sparked a remarkable turnaround and the London club are now on the verge of winning their second Champions League title.

Tuchel has got the best out of the club's experienced heads and academy products and their upturn in form has been led by stellar performances in each area of the field.

On that note, here's a look at the five best Chelsea players of the 2020/21 season.

#5 Reece James

A product of Chelsea's youth academy, Reece James has established himself as one of Europe's best young fullbacks.

After an impressive loan spell with Wigan Athletic in the 2018/19 Championship, James got his first break at Chelsea in 2019. The young Englishman notched up 39 appearances in his debut season, impressing Lampard enough to secure a starting spot for the 2020/21 campaign.

Replacing Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta at right back, James has showcased his talent, especially in the attacking third where his stellar passing and crossing abilities have yielded several goals.

Thomas Tuchel's first two games in charge saw James start from the bench, but the 21-year-old worked his way into the manager's plans. He has racked up six goal contributions (one goal, five assists) in 45 appearances for Chelsea this season, 27 of which have been under Tuchel.

#4 N'Golo Kante

The World Cup winner is widely considered one of the best holding midfielders in the world, as well as one of the hardest workers on a football pitch, covering every blade of grass.

N'Golo Kante, one of the few players to have won Premier League titles in successive seasons with different clubs, has recorded a staggering 138 tackles and interceptions in the 2020/21 season with a tackle success rate of 53%.

The 29-year-old has also completed over 50 passes on average in every league match, with a success rate of over 85%.

🔵 N'Golo Kanté in outstanding form once again for Chelsea against Real Madrid 🔝@nglkante | @ChelseaFC | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/KS4U4ZnJL4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 14, 2021

His defensive prowess was on full display against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, where he won back possession a whopping 13 times - the most in the game.

Heaping praise on Kante, Thomas Tuchel once said in an interview, "If you play with N'Golo you always play with a minimum half a man more; this is unique."

