Ranking the 5 best clubs in Europe's major leagues so far this season

The 2021-22 season has been filled with action and drama so far. We are just two months into the new season and it has already lived up to the expectations of fans across Europe. The top clubs in Europe's big-five leagues are fighting tooth and nail for glory, while there are also surprises in the different league tables.

Europe's major leagues consist of a plethora of superstars, which makes the top leagues a notch above the rest in terms of quality. These early months are an indication of the strength of European powerhouses while their stamina will be tested at the end of the campaign.

Of all the European giants, some have demonstrated their strength through ruthless domination. There are also teams who are yet to find the right combination and perform to the full potential of their squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at

Five of the best clubs in Europe's major leagues so far this season

Note: This listicle considers teams based on performance in their respective leagues as well as in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Real Madrid

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid seem to be enduring a slump in their form but they did start the campaign in a flamboyant manner. With new boss Carlo Ancelloti taking charge once again, Los Blancos managed to rack up 21 goals in their first six La Liga games. The Spanish giants are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 17 points, level on points with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad after 8 games.

With Karim Benzema, Vincius Junior and Eden Hazard leading their attack, they have enjoyed one of their best starts to a campaign in recent years. The Spanish giants have played some champagne football, ruthlessly dominating opponents with their attack. It goes without saying that Ancelotti's team are not afraid to attack, especially when their forwards are in such explosive form.

The only area which needs improvement is their defense. Real Madrid's former centre-back duo Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both left the club this summer, leaving the team depleted. Los Blancos will expect Eder Militao and Nacho to perform going forward.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG's squad is a major cause of envy for all other top clubs across Europe. Since losing the Ligue 1 title last season, they have added Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, among other big names, to their squad. Their star power remains unmatched in Europe but they are yet to reach their full potential.

The French giants sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 24 points, six points more than second-placed Lens. PSG have already scored 22 goals in Ligue 1, demonstrating their power with Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks. Their best performance came against Manchester City in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, which they won 2-0.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh