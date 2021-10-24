Ranking the 5 best defenders in the world right now based on ratings

The 2021-22 season across Europe's top five leagues is in full swing now, with teams slowly finding their feet and realizing their potential as to how far they can go. Some sides have been far better and have found the much-needed consistency that others have struggled to find so far.

Chelsea are one side who have been at their best since the new season began and are perched comfortably at the top of the Premier League table. Their defense has had a crucial role to play in it. As a result of which, three players from their backline have found a spot in the five best defenders' list in the world based on ratings.

On that note, here are five defenders from Europe's top five leagues with the best ratings as per WhoScored:

#5 Marcos Alonso (7.47)

Marcos Alonso has been one of Chelsea's best attacking outlets this season. Playing as a left wing-back in a 3-4-3 employed by Thomas Tuchel, Alonso has been tormenting opposition defenses in the Premier League.

In six Premier League appearances, he has scored a goal and made an assist but that doesn't paint the whole story. Alonso has been highly influential down the left, and has also helped the side keep four clean sheets in the six league matches he has played.

Although he has been benched in favor of Ben Chillwell in the last three league games, he is still the fifth best defender based on WhoScored ratings. He also has 1.8 interceptions per game this season, the joint-best on the list, and 1.2 passes per game - the highest on this list.

#4 Thiago Silva (7.54)

The 37-year-old Thiago Silva is showing no signs of slowing down and is still going strong for the Blues after helping them to the UEFA Champions League title last season.

Known for getting his body on the line, Silva has blocked 1.7 shots per match this season, joint second-highest among all defenders in Europe's top five leagues. He has also blocked one pass per game and won two of the 2.5 aerial duels that he has gotten into on average per match.

Silva is undoubtedly one of the most important players for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea in their quest to win the Premier League title this season.

