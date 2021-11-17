Ranking the 5 best dribblers at Chelsea right now

Chelsea started the season as one of the favorites to win the Premier League and they are yet to put a foot wrong. Since Thomas Tuchel took over in January, the team has played with great ambition, a stronger identity and a full-proof gameplan. Under the German coach, most players have got an opportunity to showcase their talent and what they can do for the club.

Tuchel hasn't experimented much at Chelsea and has shown faith in players who have responded well to his system and expectations. A great aspect of that has been valuing the ball when in possession and creating as much as possible in the final-third.

Chelsea have some high-quality dribblers in their ranks

Due to some capable dribblers at Chelsea, they have been able to build-up faster and transition quicker. Now there is no doubt that the Blues have had some of the best midfielders over the years and most of them have dribbled with grace and elegance.

The likes of Juan Mata and Eden Hazard were a nightmare for defenders in a Chelsea shirt. The current players at the club aren't quite as heavy dribblers at those two but they have entertained the crowd and put on a great show on many occasions. On that note, here are the five best dribblers at Chelsea right now:

#5 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Making the most of his opportunity in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi deserves praise for his recent performances. The 21-year old decided to stay at Chelsea in the summer for a first-team place. His game time has been limited under Thomas Tuchel but Hudson-Odoi rarely fails to exhibit his individual brilliance on the field when given a chance.

Last season, the winger made 23 appearances, but many of them were from the bench. However, his tendency to take the defenders one-on-one and his positive approach saw him complete 15 dribbles from his 28 attempted ones. He also contributed with two goals and three assists.

Tuchel has rotated the young Englishman well in this early phase of the Premier League. He has made five starts for Chelsea and scored one goal. He has been keen to show his footwork this season as well, having dribbled past opponents successfully on 10 out of 15 attempts.

#4 Ruben-Loftus Cheek

The arrival of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid was an exciting signing for Chelsea and it provided them with another option to choose from in midfield. However, what it also did was threaten one of their own. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is already an outcast of sorts, could now be looking at another season on the sidelines.

But as things have panned out, the Chelsea graduate, with whatever little time he has spent on the field, has proved he is a serious contender for a starting berth. The previous season, he was on loan at Fulham and was a mainstay in their midfield.

In his 30 appearances, he completed 47 dribbles and was one of their most exciting players. He has put his nimble-feet to good use this season as well, having completed 12 of his 19 attempted dribbles. Notably, of his six appearances, four have been from the bench.

Loftus-Cheek's game is not just about fancy movement. He has also added an end product to it, having provided two assists, albeit against weaker opposition like Southampton and Norwich. After pushing both Ross Barkley and Saul down the pecking order, the 26-year old has taken positive steps towards reviving his Chelsea career.

