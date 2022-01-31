Ranking 5 best dribblers at Real Madrid right now

Real Madrid appear to be back to their best, and are comfortably the best team in La Liga this season.

Their mix of experience and youth across positions, coupled with a deep squad, has been pivotal to their success this term. However, a lot of their success is also down to their technical players, who can get past the best of opponents with ease.

Real Madrid have some of the best dribblers in world football

Los Blancos have always had some of the best players in the world, but their current squad also possesses players with a lot of technical flair.

Almost every player is an expert operator on the ball, and can dribble past the toughest of opponents. Dribbling remains one of the finest techniques in the game, and Los Blancos have more than their fair share of players who have mastered this art.

On that note, here's a look at the five best dribblers at the Santiago Bernabeu right now.

#5 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard may yet to prove his worth to the Real Madrid faithful, but he is one of the best players in the world on his day. The Belgian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 after spending seven glorious years at Chelsea.

The recently turned 31-year-old ace was arguably the best dribbler in the Premier League, but has not been able to prove that consistently in Spain.

Nevertheless, he has been trying to get back to full fitness this season. In some games, he has looked like his old self, and has got away from opponents with relative ease.

He can still drop a shoulder on a defender and accelerate away from him, but fewer minutes have hampered his consistency. Nevertheless, Hazard has completed 15 successful dribbles in 14 appearances this season.

Hazard's overall game may have suffered in the last two years, but he remains a capable dribbler of the ball despite several injuries.

#4 Luka Modric

Luka Modric is ageing like fine wine at Los Blancos, and it is no surprise that the club has kept him despite offloading several other stars recently. The Croat may have lost a bit of pace, but can still beat opponents in short distances.

The 36-year-old has continued to play regularly under Carlo Ancelotti this season, and remains a crucial part of the team's midfield.

While Casemiro and Toni Kroos are not the best dribblers on the ball, Modric can get away from his man with relative ease. He is still fairly agile and athletic, and can move across the pitch like a gazelle.

Moreover, his trickery on the ball also helps him get past opponents with a single move. Still going strong, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist has completed 21 dribbles in 15 games this season.

Modric still has a lot left in the tank. However, his dribbling abilities make him a unique asset in midfield as compared to his teammates.

