Ranking the 5 best English players this year (2021)

England are one of a handful of countries to have won the FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions haven't won a major title since their finest hour in 1966. However, they have had many fine players turn out for them over the years.

That especially holds true for the current generation. England reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Three years later, Gareth Southgate's men made the summit clash at Euro 2020, going down to Italy in a penalty shootout in the final.

Most of England's top stars ply their trade in the Premier League, widely considered the most competitive football league in the world. Some English players have performed exceedingly well this year for club and country.

On that note, here's a look at the five best English players as 2021 draws to a close:

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City/England)

Manchester City vs Leeds United - Premier League

Phil Foden is widely regarded as one of the best young English players in the game at the moment.

Still only 21, Foden has made almost 100 Premier League appearances, winning the competition three times. The Manchester City star enjoyed a breakout campaign last season. Foden bagged nine goals and five assists as Pep Guardiola's men won their third league title in four years.

Continuing in much the same vein this campaign, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder is already up to four goals and as many league assists. One of these strikes was City's 500th in the Premier League under their legendary manager.

Premier League @premierleague



Phil Foden's opener was Man City's 500th



#MCILEE Phil Foden's opener was Man City's 500th #PL goal under Pep Guardiola, in just his 207th game in charge, the fastest by any manager

Having made his England debut only last year, Foden played ten games for the Three Lions in 2021. That includes three games in their run to the Euro 2020 final this summer and seven in their successful FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification campaign. Foden has bagged a goal and five assists in these games.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Premier League

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific active goalscorers in the English top flight at the moment.

With nearly 170 strikes in the Premier League - all for Tottenham Hotspur - Kane had a breakout campaign in the competition last season. He won his third Golden Boot award, scoring 23 goals, even as Spurs floundered to finish a lowly seventh. Kane also won the competition's playmaker award, laying out a league-leading 14 assists to teammates.

Squawka Football @Squawka Harry Kane's 20/21 Premier League season by numbers:



172 touches in opp. box

137 shots (most)

53 shots on target (most)

53 take-ons

49 chances created

37 goals & assists (most)

23 goals (most)

14 big chances created

14 assists (most)



Golden Boot 🤝 Playmaker Award

The 28-year-old also enjoyed a fabulous year with England. He scored 16 goals, four of them in The Three Lions' Euro 2020 campaign, as England qualified for the FIFA World Cup next year.

Kane has scored nine times this season, but only two of those strikes have come in the league. That's an anomaly the Englishman is expected to address as the campaign wears on.

