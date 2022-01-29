Ranking the 5 best English wingers in the Premier League based on ratings (January 2022)

Today we are looking at some of the best English wingers of the current Premier League season. In recent times, wingers have had to adapt to different playstyles and tactics. Along with making bombarding runs down the flank, they are also expected to contribute in midfield and occasionally in defense.

The Premier League has an abundance of home-grown talent

The Premier League is renowned for its incredible home-grown talent. Academies of various top clubs have nurtured some of the best young talent across the world. The Premier League is arguably the most competitive in the world and this has resulted in the budding of several top-class talents all over the pitch across the league.

Wide forwards are an integral part of any team and have the responsibility of making things work in the attacking third. This season has seen some standout players, and let’s now take a look at the five best English wingers this campaign. The players have been ranked based on ratings by whoscored.com.

#5 Dwight McNeil

Burnley v Brentford - PL 2021-22

Wingers aren't known for their defensive prowess, but Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has been working tirelessly to support his backline. Apart from his work off the ball, McNeil also has incredible passing and vision. The gifted Englishman’s wand of a left foot has often provided Burnley's frontmen with inviting crosses in the box.

Even though McNeil has just one assist in 18 league appearances, his insane work-rate and quality from set-pieces earns him a rating of 7.02. Sean Dyche rates the 22-year-old highly, and Burnley have put a £40 million price tag on McNeil. The likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly after his signature.

Bodies on the line. #twitterclarets Most Total Blocks in the Premier League this season:🥇 Charlie Taylor (41)🥈 Dwight McNeil (33)🥉 Matthew Lowton (30)Bodies on the line. Most Total Blocks in the Premier League this season: 🥇 Charlie Taylor (41)🥈 Dwight McNeil (33) 🥉 Matthew Lowton (30) Bodies on the line. 💪 #twitterclarets https://t.co/AFhm4a8oYF

The 22-year-old is already in his fifth season as a regular starter for Burnley and has made 114 appearances for the Clarets. Burnley are in dire trouble, having won just one game in 18. Although they have a few games in hand, it is difficult to see them getting out of the drop zone without a miracle.

#4 Raheem Sterling

Arsenal v Manchester City - PL 2021-22

Raheem Sterling has always managed to be amongst the goals even in difficult times. The winger has proven to be a reliable and key figure for Manchester City. City may be without a prolific striker, but they still have an incredible amount of goals.

Sterling has seven goals and one assist in the league as of now and his whoscored rating is 7.07. The Englishman was not a guaranteed starter for Pep Guardiola at the start of the season but has now become an integral part of the first team. Sterling was also named the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

The 27-year-old winger's current deal runs out in the summer of 2023 and Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid remain interested in the player. (ESPN) Raheem Sterling is set to resume contract talks with Manchester City.The 27-year-old winger's current deal runs out in the summer of 2023 and Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid remain interested in the player. (ESPN) https://t.co/IsNLAKKdIv

Sterling was phenomenal in the final weeks of 2021, scoring five goals and providing one assist in six appearances. The 27-year-old is sure to play a part in City’s quest for the title, which would be Sterling’s fourth victorious Premier League campaign. City are currently first in the league, closely followed by Liverpool.

