Ranking the 5 best finishers in world football currently

Most footballers grow up wanting to be strikers. Scoring goals is the most glamorous part of the game and you can't fault that line of thinking because the game ultimately rewards attacking play. Two of the greatest players of the modern era, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, are both incredible attackers with an eye for goal.

A team can be formidable at the back and win midfield battles but if their strikers are not good at converting their chances, it can all amount to nothing. So there is no need to stress the importance of strikers in football and there has never been a shortage of world-class marksmen in the game.

The footballing world is occupied with Euro 2020 at the moment and it is undoubtedly a showdown with some of the greatest strikers in the world. The 2020-21 season was a relatively campaign and there were plenty of strikers who made their marks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best five finishers in the world right now.

#5 Harry Kane - England/Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane might not be having a great time at Euro 2020 yet but there's no doubting his credentials as one of the top strikers in the game right now. The Englishman has been the best striker in the Premier League for several years now.

Kane won both the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker award this term. He scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in the English top flight in the 2020-21 season. In total, Kane netted 33 times in 47 appearances for Spurs across all competitions this past season.

The 27-year-old is a well-rounded footballer whose playmaking is almost at par with his poaching ability. He is one of the finest strikers of the ball presently and is not shy of testing the goalkeeper from range either. Kane also has a commanding presence in the air which makes him a threat from crosses and set-pieces as well.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal/Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is 36-years-old but he continues to be one of the best footballers on the planet. Having lost a yard of pace in recent times, Ronaldo has modified his game to suit his physical abilities and has evolved into one of the best centre-forwards in Europe.

His movement has always been top-notch and he continues to show a knack for popping up in the right place at the right time. Ronaldo won the Serie A Golden Boot this term, scoring 29 goals from 33 appearances in the Italian top-flight. He has also got off to a good start at Euro 2020 and has scored three goals in two matches so far.

Ronaldo scored a total of 36 goals for Juventus in 44 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He is still as cool and composed as ever when presented with goalscoring opportunities and has an incredible leap which enables him to come out on top in aerial duels.

The Portuguese international can also shoot with both feet and was the guiding light for the Bianconeri during a tough season.

