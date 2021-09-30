Ranking the 5 best French footballers in the Premier League right now

Current world champions France have an enviable roster of talented footballers at their disposal. The Premier League, being one of the biggest leagues in the world, has the privilege of fielding several talented French footballers.

Thierry Henry, Nicolas Anelka, Robert Pires, Eric Cantona, Sylvain Distin, Patrick Vieira - many top Frenchmen have plied their trade in the Premier League. And seeing the love story continue is hardly a surprise.

The current crop of French footballers in the Premier League may not be as legendary as its predecessor, but there are some world-beaters out there.

Today, we will take a quick look at those talented French individuals in the Premier League, picking out the best of the bunch. Without further ado, let's check out the top-five French footballers in the Premier League right now.

#5 Tanguy Ndombele - Tottenham Hotspur

Tanguy Ndombele is one of the most unpredictable players in the Premier League. He is brilliant yet frustrating and is capable of keeping fans and doubters on their toes at all times.

The Tottenham Hotspur man, who was a regular in the Premier League last term, has featured only twice this season - in the defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, respectively.

Ndombele may not be a starter yet under his coach Nuno Espirito Santo, but he has the potential to become an indispensable asset.

He can intercept, can shoot from outside the box, and has endless stamina. To get out of the slump of three consecutive defeats, Tottenham must think outside the box and giving Ndombele a prominent chance is a no-brainer.

#4 Hugo Lloris - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur kicked off the 2021-22 Premier League campaign in fine fashion, bagging three successive wins.

The next three matchdays have poured all their initial efforts down the drain, highlighting all their vulnerabilities and leaving them with three consecutive defeats. Amid the doom and gloom, it is their ever-reliable goalkeeper who has offered some respite.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Hugo Lloris 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 a North London Derby! 😁 Hugo Lloris 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 a North London Derby! 😁 https://t.co/fG8wXoh4zO

France international Hugo Lloris has been with Tottenham Hotspur since the summer of 2012. He has not won a Premier League title yet, but that is not for lack of trying.

The 2018 World Cup winner has conceded nine goals and kept three clean sheets in six Premier League matches this season. And while the numbers are far from impressive, it was Lloris’ heroics that allowed Tottenham to string up three consecutive wins.

