Ranking the 5 best goal-scoring duos in Europe's top leagues this season

Goal scoring is an art that only a few can master. Every club has a chief goal-scorer who shoulders the burden of putting the ball into the back of the net.

But some clubs are lucky enough to have prolific goal-scoring duos, where two players combine to share the responsibility. In this article, we will take a look at the best players in Europe's top five league who have been hunting in pairs.

The Premier League, Serie A and La Liga have one goal-scoring duo each on the list, while two Bundesliga pairs feature here. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the five best goal-scoring duos in Europe's top five leagues so far this season.

Note: If two duos have scored the same number of goals, then assists have been considered to rank them in the list.

#5 Giovanni Simeone and Antonin Barak (Hellas Verona)

Hellas Verona's Giovanni Simeone and Antonin Barak are currently the fifth-best goal-scoring duo among clubs playing in Europe's top-five leagues. They have combined to score 14 league goals so far, and have provided a total of six assists as well.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's son Giovanni, who is currently on a year-long loan from Cagliari, is leading the line with nine Serie A goals. He has also provided three assists in 13 league matches. Simeone is currently joint-third on the list of top Serie A goal-scorers this term.

Barak, on the other hand, has scored five goals from his attacking midfield position and has also provided three assists. He has played all 14 league matches for Verona this season.

#4 Erling Haaland and Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

SV Wehen Wiesbaden v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: First Round

Fourth on the list of top goal-scoring duos in Europe's top five leagues is the Borussia Dortmund pair of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus. They have scored a total of 14 league goals as well, but are placed fourth as they have provided 12 assists too.

Haaland has started the season in sensational fashion, getting to 10 goals in just seven Bundesliga appearances. He has struggled with injuries but that hasn't stopped him from banging in goals for fun. The 21-year-old also has four assists in the league to his name.

Reus has scored four goals in the Bundesliga, but his assist-making has been through the roof. He has provided eight assists in the league in 12 appearances and looks set for more.

