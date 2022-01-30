Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers to play under Jose Mourinho

Playing under Jose Mourinho has been a blessing for many footballers. The Portuguese manager is considered one of the finest of the 21st century despite his decline in recent times.

Possessing a strong understanding of the game, Jose Mourinho has been able to win a lot of accolades throughout his managerial spell.

Jose Mourinho was blessed with top-quality goalkeepers

In his stellar career, Jose Mourinho had the opportunity to have some world-class players play under him including a host of top goalkeepers.

While some of them had a great relationship with him, others struggled to get on the same page as him. Nevertheless, they were immensely impactful and served Jose's cause effectively. On that note, let's take a look at the top goalkeepers to have played under the Portuguese.

#5 Vitor Baia (FC Porto)

Vitor Baia is one of the most decorated goalkeepers of his time. The majority of his career was spent with Porto along with a small spell at Barcelona.

He was an important player for Mourinho during his time as Porto manager. The duo won the Portuguese league twice, Europa League and UEFA Champions League once together. He was also named the best European Goalkeeper in 2004.

Even though the two did not always get along together, they formed a successful professional partnership. Baia made 98 appearances under Jose and stayed at Porto even after Jose left for Chelsea in 2004.

#4 David De Gea (Manchester United)

CSKA Moskva v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League

David De Gea has been an amazing player for Manchester United ever since he arrived in 2011. The Spaniard has been an integral part of the first team, especially during the downhill United have undergone since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Even after he arrival of Jose Mourinho, De Gea continued his impressive form. It was under him that he made 14 saves in a game against Arsenal, the joint-most number of saves made by a goalkeeper in a Premier League game.

Under the Portuguese, De Gea made 113 appearances and won the UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup. Mourinho saw the Spaniard play almost in his prime when he was at the helm at Manchester United.

