Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in Premier League history

When it comes to top football teams, one could argue that the attackers and the goalscorers get most of the credit. You often hear about strikers and forwards such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, while goalkeepers don't get as much credit.

However, all pundits would agree that the goalkeeper is an integral part of any football side. As fans and managers have learned across the years, the quality of a goalie can easily decide not just the outcome of a game, but also set the tone for an entire season.

5 greatest shot-stoppers the Premier League has seen

#5. Ederson - Manchester City

Ederson won the Golden Glove for the 2020-21 Premier League season

Ederson Moraes joined Manchester City in 2017 for a reported £35 million, becoming the second-most expensive goalkeeper of all time. Since his arrival, Ederson's time in the Premier League has been filled with silverware.

In four years at the Etihad, Ederson has won three Premier League titles with Manchester City. He has also won the Carabao Cup four times, in addition to an FA Cup triumph in 2019. He has been awarded the Golden Glove twice, keeping 35 clean sheets between 2019 and 2021.

#OnThisDay in 2017



Ederson joined Man City



2017-18 Premier League winner

2018-19 Premier League winner

2019-20 Golden Glove winner

2020-21 Golden Glove winner

2020-21 Premier League winner



Safe hands 🧤 pic.twitter.com/sHn6RmjSIW — Goal (@goal) June 8, 2021

Replacing Chilean veteran Claudio Bravo, the Brazilian transitioned into his role at City seamlessly. In addition to his excellent shot-stopping ability, Ederson is widely admired for his ball distribution. Adept at managing play with his back line, Ederson also has an eye for a killer pass. He can frequently be seen spraying long balls for attackers to reach, often catching opposition defenders by surprise. He has registered two assists in the Premier League already, a feat that is unheard of for most goalkeepers.

Still only 27, the Brazilian has a long career ahead of him. Considering his remarkable success within a relatively short span of time, it is safe to say Ederson's chances of continuing to win trophies in England are very high.

#4. Edwin van der Sar - Fulham, Manchester United

Edwin van der Sar spent six years with Manchester United

Edwin van der Sar spent ten long years in England. Signing for Fulham in a shock move in 2001, the Dutchman quickly impressed the rest of the Premier League. He spent four years at Craven Cottage, before Manchester United signed the goalkeeper for a reported £2 million in a deal that can only be described as a bargain.

Edwin van der Sar was something else 🚫 pic.twitter.com/3G0iCRTyxD — Goal (@goal) March 13, 2021

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to play for Manchester United, Van der Sar won four Premier League titles in his six years with the Red Devils. In addition to that, he won the Champions League in 2007, as well as the Football League Cup in 2006.

His penalty save from Nicolas Anelka in the Champions League was the decider, and will be fondly remembered in the hearts of United fans worldwide.

🗣️ Sir Alex Ferguson: "He's right up there with my best signings."



🇳🇱 Edwin van der Sar = Manchester United legend🧤#UCL | @vdsar1970 | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/0ezYRZiHsd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 19, 2020

Known for his composure and intelligence, Van der Sar was one of the first "sweeper-keepers" to play in England. He broke numerous records with the club, winning the Golden Glove in the 2008-09 season after keeping 21 clean sheets. He also went 1311 minutes without conceding a goal in the same season, setting a new world record.

Edwin van der Sar is undoubtedly a Manchester United legend, and will go down in history as one of the best keepers in Premier League history.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee