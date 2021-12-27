Ranking the 5 best La Liga goalkeepers in 2021

From Iker Casillas to Victor Valdes and David de Gea to Jan Oblak, La Liga has produced some of the best goalkeepers in European football.

In any serious football team, the goalkeeping department is one of the most important.

Goalkeepers have been known to play pivotal roles in their teams' success. Modern football requires goalkeepers to do much more than just make saves. Goalkeepers are expected to be good with their feet. They are also used by teams to play out from the back, giving them a more technical role than before.

La Liga goalkeepers often possess great quality

As mentioned above, La Liga has produced some brilliant goalkeepers. Even currently, the league boasts some incredible goalkeepers who have either transferred in or been here forever.

From the current crop of goalkeepers plying their trade in the Spanish La Liga, a number have stood out as the best in the division. Without further ado, here is a list of the five best goalkeepers in La Liga in 2021.

#5 Yassine 'Bono' Bounou - Sevilla

Yassine Bounou in action in the Spanish La Liga

In Yassine Bounou, Sevilla have a goalkeeper who oozes class and ability. The 30-year-old Morocco international has played most of his senior career in Spain and has learned most of his trade in the country.

Bono has a 78.6% save ratio in La Liga this season and has kept eight clean sheets in 16 appearances for Sevilla. Last season, he kept 15 clean sheets in 33 appearances and had a save ratio of 76%.

Bono has played a huge part in Sevilla's title chase in La Liga this season. The Moroccan has a 73.5% pass completion ratio this season and a 78.9% ratio in the 2020-21 season. In all competitions this year, Bono has kept 25 clean sheets in 49 appearances, conceding 41 goals.

LaLiga English @LaLigaEN



Alex Remiro and Bono lead the clean sheet race in 🤚 Safe hands! 🤚Alex Remiro and Bono lead the clean sheet race in #LaLigaSantander ! 🔐 🤚 Safe hands! 🤚Alex Remiro and Bono lead the clean sheet race in #LaLigaSantander! 🔐 https://t.co/ho3OTAolAe

Bono will be a huge miss for Sevilla in the early part of 2022 when he'll be away with the Morocco national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

#4 Geronimo Rulli - Villarreal

Club Atletico de Madrid v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander

Geronimo Rulli is finally at the stage of his career where he is settled and enjoying his football at Villarreal's Estadio de La Ceramica. Having emerged as a youngster in Spain with Real Sociedad, Rulli failed to reach the projected heights he was expected to. He was then signed by Villarreal in 2020 and it has been an upward graph for the Argentine.

This year has brought about a difference in his career. The 29-year-old Argentina international has a 72.9% save ratio in La Liga this season and has kept seven clean sheets in 16 outings. Rulli is an expert with the ball at his feet and has a passing accuracy of 82.9% this season in La Liga.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA Scores Villarreal's last penalty before making THE match-winning save straight after 💛



What pressure? Geronimo Rulli 💎 Scores Villarreal's last penalty before making THE match-winning save straight after 💛What pressure? Geronimo Rulli 💎 https://t.co/sA9awCciL2

The goalkeeper played a key role as Villarreal claimed their first-ever trophy in 2021. He saved a penalty during the shoot-out win over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 final. Rulli has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in La Liga after a consistently strong start to life as Villarreal keeper.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh