Ranking the 5 best left backs in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League features quite a few world-class full-backs. There is no need to stress the importance of full-backs in modern day football. They have always been some of the hardest working individuals on a football pitch, shuttling up and down the flanks for the length of games.

Some of the best teams in the Premier League have world-class full-backs. They are essential to a team holding a high line and in providing sufficient support to their midfield and attack. A good full-back ought to be good at dispensing both his defensive and offensive duties to equal effect.

The Premier League has been home to some iconic left-backs like Ashley Cole, Patrick Evra, Denis Irwin and John Arne-Riise, to name a few.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-backs in the Premier League this season.

#5 Marc Cucurella (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Marc Cucurella is a product of Barcelona's famed youth academy La Masia. He joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Getafe last summer and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League.

The dynamic left-back has proven to be effective on either side of the pitch. He created a total of 38 chances from open play in the Premier League this term. That's the joint-second best among all Premier League full-backs.

Cucurella has also been defensively astute and is third on the list for most tackles (91) made by a Premier League full-back this term. Cucurella scored one goal and picked up one assist in 34 Premier League appearances this season. He was named Brighton & Hove Albion's 'Men's Player of the Year'.

#4 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

With Ben Chilwell picking up an ACL injury in November 2021, Chelsea desperately needed Marcos Alonso to step up. Wing-backs are key to Thomas Tuchel's style of play and Alonso played that role to the best of his capabilities.

The Spaniard scored four goals and provided five assists in 28 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this term. He has been a livewire down the left flank for the Blues and has excelled as his primary responsibility has been to lend a hand in attack.

#3 Lucas Digne (Everton)

Lucas Digne fell out of favour with former Everton manager Rafa Benitez. He struggled to make an impact in the first half of the season for the Toffees and was sold in the January transfer window to Aston Villa.

But Digne bounced back under Steven Gerrard and has been one of their best players in the second half of the season. He suffered a shoulder injury in April but played some of his best football this campaign upon his return.

Digne was the pick of the players in Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Burnley on May 10. He was one of Villa's best players in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool on May 10. He followed that up with a man-of-the-match performance against Crystal Palace.

Digne picked up an assist against Manchester City on the final day of the season as well. After ducking out in terms of goals and assists in his 13 Premier League appearances for Everton, Digne set up four goals in 16 appearances for Aston Villa.

#2 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo was played out of position at left-back extensively this term. But thanks to his sheer technical prowess, he took to his new role like a fish to water. Cancelo established himself as one of the finest left-backs in all of Europe over the course of the 2021-22 season.

He provides a lot of thrust down the left side for Manchester City and is often seen slotting into midfield and dictating play from a deep position. He also embarks on some adventurous runs and loves to test the goalkeeper from range as well.

Cancelo is first in the Premier League for passes, touches and carries into the final third. He ranks second for progressive passes and passes into the penalty area. The 27-year-old has scored one goal and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances this season.

#1 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson is the most complete left-back we've seen in the Premier League for a very long time. He loves bombing forward just as much as he loves committing fully to an aggressve tackle. The Scotland international showcases plenty of grit and passion but complements it with incredible technical ability.

Robertson is also extremely consistent and hardly ever lets his standards drop. In 29 Premier League appearances, the 28-year-old scored three goals and provided 10 assists this term.

Robertson, like Cucurella, created 38 chances from open play in the Premier League this season.

