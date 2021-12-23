Ranking the 5 best Liverpool academy graduates of the last decade

It might have taken them years, but Liverpool are finally back to where they belong. It took them 30 years to win their first Premier League title and Jurgen Klopp deserves immense credit for the achievement.

A vast number of academy graduates earned their first-team appearances under the German manager. His trust in the youngsters has also granted him a solution for the future.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have cemented their future at the club and their journey will prove to be an inspiration for other academy players to do the same.

While the number of graduates from Liverpool might be comparatively less, their quality has never been compromised. With the number of debutants rising over the past few years, let's have a look at five of the best players to graduate from Liverpool's academy in the last decade:

#5 Neco Williams

Thanks to the emergence of Neco Williams, Liverpool are now home to two of the best right-backs in the Premier League. Trent Alexander-Arnold might be the owner of that role, but Williams can soon be expected to be a worthy contender for that position.

The 20-year-old right-back's incredible run at the academy was rewarded when he made his professional debut for the Reds in the EFL Cup against Arsenal in 2019. That match was also a huge breakthrough for him as he soon became an important member of the Wales international team.

The Welshman's rise in form has given Jurgen Klopp something to think about in the future. Williams has featured for Liverpool occasionally, however, he has been struggling with a foot injury this season which is the reason for his limited outings. His return to fitness could challenge Alexander-Arnold for his spot.

Even if that doesn't happen, there are plenty of clubs that are keeping an eye out for a talented right-back.

#4 Conor Coady

A Scouser born and bred, Conor Coady could not get the life he hoped for at Liverpool. Despite being with the academy for six years, Coady found it hard to break into the first team. Persistent appearances in the reserves finally earned him his shot in 2012 when he made his Liverpool debut in the Europa League.

He wore the Reds shirt only one more time after which he was loaned out to Sheffield United. After a season-long spell, he took a massive step, leaving Liverpool to join Huddersfield Town on a permanent deal.

That move granted him frequent appearances and a year later, Wolverhampton Wanderers came calling. Since joining Wolves in 2015, Coady has played a huge role in the club's return to the first division. The Wolves' captain since 2018, Coady has missed only one match in the Premier League since earning their promotion.

