Ranking the 5 best Liverpool players of the Jurgen Klopp era

Liverpool have had a hugely successful era under Jürgen Klopp. The Reds won their sixth Champions League title and finally ended their three-decade wait for the Premier League.

The Reds gradually went from a team competing in the Europa League to one that lifted the Champions League, and that took some doing.

Unlike most other teams, Liverpool did not build an entire squad using big-name signings. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Thiago came on later to make the team stronger. But the Reds relied on some solid coaching by the likes of Klopp and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

The current Liverpool team is one of the best in their rich history, so let’s take a look at the five best Liverpool players of the Jürgen Klopp era.

#5 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane was Jürgen Klopp’s first major signing in the immediate summer since the German joined the club. And the Senegalese international has been a key player since.

Mane has changed his game a fair bit in the last few years and is isn’t just the player who used to run at defenses with his drive and dribbling ability.

The former Southampton man’s passing coupled with his ability to tackle high up the pitch, has been essential under Klopp. Together with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mane formed one of the most deadly trios in European football.

Mane has scored an incredible 100 goals in 225 appearances for Liverpool, and even won the Golden Boot award in 2019 for his achievements.

Although he had a difficult 2020-21 season for Liverpool where he looked off-color, he will go down as a legend for his achievements.

#4 Alisson Becker

Many fans and pundits firmly believe Alisson Becker’s arrival is what made Liverpool the complete team that went on to win the Champions League and then the Premier League a year later.

The Brazilian has not only added more assurity at the back, but he is also a pretty vocal player. He often instructs his back line as he has the ability to see the bigger picture.

Getting in behind the Liverpool defense isn’t impossible considering they play high to try and pin the opposition to win the ball high up. That’s where Alisson’s decision making has come into the picture as well.

The Brazilian’s handling and shot-stopping are perhaps the best in the league, and Liverpool did not mind shelling out a record fee at the time for a goalkeeper.

