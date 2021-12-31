Ranking the 5 best managers in La Liga this year (2021)

The Spanish top-flight, popularly known as La Liga, is one of the most revered leagues in world football. The league boasts a rich history, with clubs steeped in the collage of cultures that surround European football.

The league once beheld old legends of the game like Alfredo Di Stefan, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Rivaldo and Zinedine Zidane. All these players dazzled and mesmerized the crowds in Spain before or during the peak years of their careers.

La Liga can also lay claim to helping in the development of many influential managers who changed the game. Vincente Del Bosque managed Real Madrid before setting up the all-conquering Spanish national team.

Johan Cruyff set up the modern Barcelona footballing identity which was later furthered by Pep Guardiola at the same club. Rafa Benitez shot to prominence as a young manager at Valencia over two decades ago.

The ability of the Spanish nation to consistently produce top quality players and managers is one of the reasons why La Liga is so highly regarded. A couple of La Liga managers have shone brightly this year as well, and ranked here are five of the best in the Spanish top flight:

#5 Manuel Pellegrini | Real Betis

Athletic Club v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

The 68-year-old Chilean manager has managed top-flight clubs in Europe for nearly two decades. Having managed Villareal, Real Madrid and Malaga in previous years, Manual Pellegrini isn't new to La Liga.

After stints with Manchester City, Hebei China Fortune and West Ham, Pellegrini signed a contract with Real Betis in 2020.

Last season saw Pellegrini guide Los Verdiblancos to a sixth-place Europa League finish, losing just 11 games in La Liga. This season, Real Betis have continued in fine form, winning 10 La Liga games in their last 18 outings. Pellegrini's men currently sit in third place, an unexpected feat for the side.

While they may not win La Liga this season, Real Betis have clearly reached greater heights and Pellegrini is the man who led them through the process.

#4 Julen Lopetegui | Sevilla

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The world-class manager is one of the few stars who notably signed and played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career. Having spent the entirety of his career playing in Spain, it's little surprise that Julen Lopetegui has spent the bulk of his managerial career in the same vein.

Aside from managing Porto during a two-year stint in Portugal, the Spaniard has managed Rayo Vallecano, Spain's national team, and Real Madrid. After a rather short stint with Real Madrid, the 55-year-old joined Sevilla where he has found major success.

In his first year at Sevilla, Lopetegui guided Los Rojiblancos to a fourth place finish in La Liga, taking them into the Champions League. This year, he picked up another fourth place finish, just two points behind third-placed Barcelona.

This season, however, has been spectacular for Lopetegui. Sitting just behind Real Madrid in second place, Sevilla has become a title contender in the Spanish top-flight. With an eight-point gap between Los Rojiblancos and an in-form Los Galacticos, there's little chance that Sevilla will win La Liga this season. However, finishing in second will be an unprecedented feat for Lopetegui's men.

