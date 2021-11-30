Ranking the 5 best managers outside Europe right now

Europe is a hotbed of global football due to popular standards, players and managers, but the game outside the continent is just as exciting. While European football enjoys far more coverage and is globalized and marketed better, there is intense competition to be found in the four other continents.

Managers are the main cog in the wheel that differentiates between boring and exciting football. A good team can't be a good team if the manager is not good enough, irrespective of the squad.

While Europe has a host of great managers spread across different nations, there are few highly talented and skilled managers in the leagues and national teams outside Europe.

Non-European football involves a vast region including Asian football and African football, two continents with intense continental competitions. Along with those two lies the two Americas, which contain some of the hottest rivalries like the Boca-River Plate and the hotly contested Brazilian Serie A.

Without further delay, let's rank the five best managers outside Europe right now:

#5 Gerardo Martino

Gerardo Martino is the manager of Mexican national football team (Image via Hector Vivas)

Gerardo Martino started as an upcoming manager outside Europe when he took charge of Paraguay, whom he led to the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarters. Before the Paraguayan national team job, Martino had managed a few clubs of a lower profile. Matino's major club success came at Newell's Old Boys, where he took charge in 2011.

His impressive management resulted in a top-flight promotion followed by a series of great performances, including reaching the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

It was his success with the Argentine club that landed him the role in the Barcelona job. Martino started brightly and became the first manager in Barcelona's history not to lose a single game in their first 16 matches.

However, after losing the league on the final day, Martino resigned after just one year without winning a major trophy.

Canal Newell's @CanalNewells Decir Newell's es decir Gerardo Martino también



Feliz cumpleaños querido Tata Decir Newell's es decir Gerardo Martino tambiénFeliz cumpleaños querido Tata https://t.co/TpJnP8wGzS

Post Barcelona, Martino had spells with Argentina and MLS club Atlanta United. He is currently the manager of the Mexican national team, and his teams are known to play a highly offensive-minded football that is attractive to watch.

Martino won the South American Coach of the Year in 2007 and several Paraguayan league titles. However, he has been on the losing side of important finals several times.

#4 Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane, who manages Al_ahly (Image via Sports News Africa)

Pitso Mosimane is one of the top managers outside Europe and is a decorated name in African Football. Starting as an under-11s coach, the South African coach became renowned for his spell at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Apart from the South African first division titles, Mosimane's moment of calling came in 2016 when, under him, the Sundowns became only the second South African club to win the CAF Champions League. Mosimane was also nominated as the 10th best coach in world football by IFFHS.

Dr. 🅰️hmad Shaat @AhmadShaat19

Who completes our missed piece,

In our 7 years journey for the 9th.

Coach Pitso Mosimane.

We will never forget. 🙏❤️🇿🇦🌷

@TheRealPitso

@moiramtsports Great thanks to the man,Who completes our missed piece,In our 7 years journey for the 9th.Coach Pitso Mosimane.We will never forget. 🙏❤️🇿🇦🌷 Great thanks to the man,Who completes our missed piece,In our 7 years journey for the 9th.Coach Pitso Mosimane.We will never forget. 🙏❤️🇿🇦🌷@TheRealPitso @moiramtsports https://t.co/0z8vqhhy7o

Mosimane started managing Egyptian club Al-Ahly in September 2020. It took only two months for Mosimane to be crowned the African champion with the Egyptian club, and he repeated the feat the following campaign as well.

Mosimane was awarded the best African manager on two occasions, most recently being in 2021. With several other trophies, Mosimane is one of the best managers outside Europe at the moment.

