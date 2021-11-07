Ranking the 5 best managers in the Premier League this season

The Premier League has played host not only to some exceptionally talented players but also to some of the greatest managers in modern football. The manager is an indispensable component for any football team, as he lays out formations and strategies needed to be executed on the field.

The hallmark of a great manager is their ability to identify the right players for the right positions and help upgrade their skills to make a winning team. An elite manager should have the ability to yield maximum output from the collective and get the best out of each individual.

On that note, here's a look at the five best managers in the Premier League this season:

#5 Graham Potter

Graham Potter is one of the finest managers in the Premier League currently.

After a relatively successful two-season stint at Brighton & Hove Albion, Graham Potter has established himself as one of the finest managers in the Premier League.

The Englishman was appointed as the manager of The Seagulls in 2018, replacing Chris Hughton at the helm. Under Potter, Brighton have emerged as one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League, creating an abundance of goalscoring opportunities.

The Seagulls have found themselves in the top half of the table in terms of expected goals (xG) and expected points over the last few Premier League seasons. In the xG table of Premier League clubs, Brighton were projected to finish fifth last season.

However, the lack of a good finisher and ineffectiveness in front of goal resulted in them finishing a dismal 16th-place.

Potter is regarded by many as an England manager in the making, having proved himself across various leagues and divisions. The 46-year-old led Swedish side Ostersunds to three promotions in five seasons before returning to English football with Swansea City.

#4 David Moyes

David Moyes has exceeded expectations at the London Stadium.

Dubbed 'The Chosen One', David Moyes has regained his place among the best managers in the Premier League.

The Scot rose to prominence during his 11-year stint at Goodison Park, where he solidified Everton's place in the top half of the Premier League table. Moyes got his big break in the summer of 2013 when he was appointed manager of Manchester United.

He could never fill the big shoes of Sir Alex Ferguson, though, and looked out of depth during his nine-month spell at Old Trafford.

However, Moyes has redeemed himself in his latest role as West Ham United manager. The 58-year-old was appointed midway into the 2019-20 campaign for his second spell at the club. After surviving relegation in the 2019-20 season, Moyes led The Hammers to an impressive sixth-place finish in the league last campaign.

West Ham were also in contention for a Champions League spot for most of the 2020-21 campaign, and have started this season strongly. The Hammers currently find themselves in fourth spot, three points clear of Manchester United and Arsenal.

