Ranking the 5 best managers in the Premier League this year (2021)

2021 has been a monumental year for the Premier League.

During a year that has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League managed to stick to its unbelievably high standards throughout. The year saw Manchester City lift the Premier League title once again, beating the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to the prize.

Chelsea beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final, denying City an unprecedented first double in their history. The year had its fair share of ups and downs for all clubs as they finished the second half of the season. Then they brought in the first half of the next.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best managers in the Premier League this year.

#5. Mikel Arteta | Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has had a mixed 2021.

The Spaniard took charge of his first full season as Arsenal manager in the 2020-21 and led the side to an eighth-placed finish. Despite winning the FA Cup in his first campaign, he was unable to win any silverware with the club in his first full season in charge.

Arteta's side couldn't manage to qualify for any European competition, sparking rumors of his sacking and replacement by someone possibly more experienced. However, since the start of the new season, Arteta has seemingly found a winning formula and has turned the club's fortunes around.

Arsenal now sit pretty in fourth place in the Premier League, a result that was unexpected for many. Arteta has led from the front, making some shrewd signings in the summer to strengthen his squad.

The Gunners seem to be playing with a structure now, something they have lacked over the past year. With the young guns shining, Arsenal seem to have some newfound hope this season under Arteta.

#4. David Moyes | West Ham United

David Moyes' managerial career has seen some serious resurgence over the past year.

The Scot has managed West Ham United since 2019 and has been instrumental in taking the club to new heights. Previously considered a mid-table club, Moyes has evolved the side into one of the most feared sides in the Premier League.

Moyes led West Ham to a magnificent sixth-placed finish this year, ensuring they qualified for the UEFA Europa League. The side have carried their form into this season as they compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for a top four spot.

Moyes' achievements over the past year have been phenomenal to say the least. Considering the club are not as wealthy as their direct rivals in the top six of the Premier League, the results they have achieved have been incredible.

