Ranking the 5 best midfielders in world football since 2020

In modern football, we've seen a rise in the prominence of dynamic midfielders. These versatile players have become the heartbeat of their respective sides with their ability to combine excellent technical qualities with doggedness.

Midfield roles have become more dynamic and demanding than ever before, with players expected to excel in various aspects of the game. Creative midfield maestros have continued to steal the show with their precise passing and vision, and ability to dictate the tempo of the game.

Meanwhile, defensively-minded midfielders have become more adept at breaking up opposition attacks and initiating quick transitions.

Additionally, box-to-box midfielders who can contribute both defensively and offensively have risen in prominence as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best midfielders in world football since 2020.

#5 Frenkie de Jong

Although he has endured his own share of problems at Barcelona, it's safe to say now that Frenkie de Jong has emerged triumphantly on the other side. The technically gifted Dutchman has worked his way back into being a vital cog in the Catalans' midfield and has consistently delivered quality on the field.

His ball-progression skills and passing ability are top-notch and he can also play in a variety of roles in midfield thanks to his dynamic style of play. De Jong's exceptional vision and ball control, coupled with his ability to effortlessly navigate tight spaces, make him one of the best midfielders on the planet.

#4 Casemiro

Casemiro has undeniably been one of the finest midfielders in the world of football in recent years. He might be starting to fade in his sophomore season at Manchester United but he had a massive impact last term, which was his debut campaign in England.

His outstanding defensive prowess and tactical intelligence made him an extremely influential player for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team during his prime.

The Brazil international's ability to read the game, intercept passes and win crucial tackles makes him one of the best midfield destroyers of the modern era.

Casemiro's passing range and composure on the ball are underrated qualities of his and it makes him a well-rounded midfielder who can dictate play when the need arises.

Casemiro's formidability in midfield was critical to Real Madrid's dominance in the UEFA Champions League in the last decade.

#3 Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gündogan is one of his generation's most underrated talents. Operating in the shadows of some high-profile teammates during his illustrious stint at Manchester City, Gündogan's contributions have often gone under the radar.

With his exquisite ball control, passing range and intelligent positioning, he pulls strings from the midfield effortlessly. His dynamism enables him to adapt to various roles in seamless fashion, be it as a deep-lying playmaker, a box-to-box midfielder, or even as a goalscoring threat.

Gündogan's knack for popping up with crucial goals in important moments, along with his tireless work ethic, make him an invaluable asset to both his club and national team.

He produced multiple clutch performances during the crucial stages of the 2022-23 season to help City win the continental treble.

#2 Luka Modric

Luka Modric has earned the right to be regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time. The Real Madrid legend has been in a class of his own in the last decade and despite crossing over to his 30s, he has still managed to deliver admirably at the highest level of the game.

The Croatian legend helped guide Real Madrid to the Champions League title in the 2021-22 season. Modric has always mesmerized us with his incredible vision and unmatched passing range throughout his career.

He is also exceptional with the ball at his feet and can wriggle his way out of tight spaces by virtue of his incredible dribbling skills. Modric's contributions were critical to Croatia's impressive run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the FIFA World Cup Bronze Ball for his efforts.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation. He has been the centrepiece of Pep Guardiola's extremely successful project at Manchester City. The iconic Belgian midfielder continues to mesmerize fans with his incredible passing ability despite traversing into his 30s.

In addition to being one of the most technically proficient footballers of the 21st century, De Bruyne has also shown his combative nature on a regular basis.

He is a dogged presence in midfield and never shies away from his defensive responsibilities. As such, he has been a great leader both on the pitch and away from it for City.

His accomplishments over the last three years speak volumes of his ability. He was named the Premier League Player of the Season in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. De Bruyne was also named the PFA Players' Player of the Year in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Additionally, he also won the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season Award in the 2019-20 season and finished third in the race for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.