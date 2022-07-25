Ranking the 5 best No. 7s in Premier League right now (July 2022)

The Premier League has had some of the best players in the world showcase their talent in the competition over the years. Players with the No. 7 jersey, in particular, have made quite a name for themselves in the English top-flight.

The No. 7 jersey is typically worn by wingers or attackers in a team.

David Beckham, Luis Suarez, Matt Le Tissier, and several others have etched their names as world-class No. 7s in the Premier League.

There are currently some incredible players as well who don the No. 7 jersey for their clubs in the Premier League.

On that note, let's rank five best No. 7s in the Premier League right now (July 2022).

#5 N'Golo Kante- Chelsea

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea

N'Golo Kante has arguably been the best box-to-box midfielder in the Premier League over the last decade. Having surprisingly won the league title with Leicester City in 2016, he became Chelsea's new No. 7 in the following season.

Although his position has been chalked up and changed by different managers, the Frenchman has excelled due to his versatility.

He played an integral role in the club lifting the UEFA Champions League title in 2021, becoming the 'Man of the Match' in the final against Manchester City.

Moreover, he managed to clock 42 appearances across all competitions last season even amidst his injury issues.

He helped Chelsea reach two Cup finals and finish third in the Premier League. The all-action midfielder is an incredible asset to have, and Thomas Tuchel will be looking to use the club's No. 7 to the fullest extent next season.

#4 Bukayo Saka- Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Bukayo Saka has been one of the best young players in the Premier League over the past couple of years. The 20-year-old Englishman, who broke into Arsenal's senior squad in 2019, has become a regular at the club under Mikel Arteta.

An intelligent and creative player on the ball, Saka has been the main man for the Gunners in recent times. He's scored 23 goals and provided 29 assists in 131 games so far for the north London side.

It didn't take long for the club to identify his ingenious talent as they handed him the no. 7 jersey at the end of his debut campaign (2019-20) itself.

Since then, he has formed a focal part of Arteta's rebuild at the Emirates and was the club's highest goal-scorer last season with 12 goals.

With reports emerging of Arsenal planning on offering him a new long-term deal (via the Daily Mail), Saka is likely to be the club's No. 7 for a long time.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo- Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United against Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future is currently up in the air after only one year of making a memorable return to Old Trafford. He hasn't joined the team on their pre-season tour so far, citing family reasons.

However, the Portugal international is a top professional and is arguably the best No. 7 in the history of the game.

He was the Red Devils' top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

The 37-year-old finished behind Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 18 goals. The winning duo scored 23 goals.

Thus, while Ronaldo may not be the same kid that donned the famous No. 7 jersey during his first stint at the club, he is still worthy of that famous jersey.

#2 Joao Cancelo- Manchester City

Manchester City v Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

From one Portuguese to another, Joao Cancelo has been one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since his arrival in August 2019.

Capable of playing on either side, the 28-year-old is a forward-thinking player but performs his primary responsibility of defending just as well. Cancelo was crucial in helping Manchester City retain their league title last season as they edged out Liverpool in a thrilling race to the last day.

Overall, the Portuguese full-back recorded three goals and provided 10 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season.

Putting his defensive performances into consideration as well, and it is no surprise that the club recently handed him the No. 7 jersey. Although this number is normally handed to an attacking player, Cancelo is an exception, especially since he excels going forward.

Hence, the club shall have a new No. 7 next season, after its former owner Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea this summer.

#1 Son Heung-Min- Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-Min in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal

Son Heung-Min got his hands on the Premier League Golden Boot last season, as he and Mohamed Salah both scored 23 goals for their respective clubs. He became the first Asian player to win the Golden Boot.

The South Korean sensation has gone from strength to strength in recent years but really took on a lot of responsibility last season. With Harry Kane largely anonymous in the first half of the campaign, Son shone for Tottenham Hotspur in crucial games.

The Asian, who has been the club's No. 7 since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, has been an incredible servant to the club over the past seven seasons.

Although he is yet to win a trophy with the club, his brilliance, coupled with Antonio Conte's managerial talent, could prove to be the solution for success.

