Ranking 5 best passers at Chelsea right now

Chelsea have been one of the best teams in the Premier League this season. The Blues may have fallen out of the title race but Thomas Tuchel has built one of Europe's most formidable teams over the past year. This is partly due to their control over the game, which is facilitated by excellent passers of the ball in every department.

Chelsea are one of the few teams in the Premier League that have a good blend of experienced players and young talent. This allows them to have control of the ball in nearly every game, because their players can hold the ball and pass it around with relative ease. Tuchel also likes his players to have a few touches of the ball and get it to move quickly from back to front.

On that note, let's take a look at five best passers of the ball at Chelsea Football Club this season.

#5 Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic is arguably the best central midfielder at the club currently. The Croat signed from Real Madrid in 2018 on a loan deal before joining permanently in 2019. Since then, he has taken his game to a new level and Tuchel has brought the best out of the three-time Champions League winner.

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea Folks, Mateo Kovacic is very, very, very good.



Arguably the best midfielder in the world so far this season. No exaggeration. Folks, Mateo Kovacic is very, very, very good.Arguably the best midfielder in the world so far this season. No exaggeration. https://t.co/Tnucr0Qj1d

Functioning alongside N'Golo Kante or Jorginho, the 27-year-old ace is a progressive passer in the midfield pivot. He is always in motion. He is not only ready to receive a pass but also launches it forward after taking a couple of touches.

Often dribbling the ball out of danger, Kovacic attempts to play shorter passes than long-rangers. But his defense splitting through balls are also a thing of beauty. In total, the midfielder has attempted 828 passes this season, with a completion rate of 88.8%.

Kovacic is one of the more important players at Chelsea and it would be no surprise if he wins the Player of the Year award at the club this year.

#4 Jorginho

Jorginho is the deep-lying playmaker who helps the Blues tick game-after-game. Chelsea signed the central defensive midfielder in 2018 from Napoli. Although he initially came under a lot of criticism, he has been brilliant under Tuchel.

CE ✍️ @CatenaccioEra International break has started? Reminder that Jorginho in 2021 has had one of the best individual seasons for a midfielder of all time International break has started? Reminder that Jorginho in 2021 has had one of the best individual seasons for a midfielder of all time 💪💙 https://t.co/Ewwga8ewDt

The German manager often uses the Italian international to control the tempo of the game. His sideways passing opens up different avenues for his side to attack from. He also often hits accurate long-range through balls beyond the opposing defense.

Jorginho uses his awareness and slick passing to facilitate the entire team, while his match temperancy is an added bonus. The former Napoli ace has attempted 1176 passes this season, with a completion rate of 88.88%.

Jorginho is one of the most valuable assets at the West London club and his presence is often enough for the Blues to secure victories.

#3 Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah has been an emerging youngster from the Cobham academy this season. Although he is already 22, it did take a couple of loan moves for Chelsea to be convinced to bump him up into the senior fold.

Aro⭐⭐ @arohazard Trevoh Chalobah is currently the World's third-best defender based on WhoScored ratings.



ELITE Trevoh Chalobah is currently the World's third-best defender based on WhoScored ratings.ELITE https://t.co/pDXmMHC6TT

But thanks to that decision he has been a revelation at the back for Chelsea this season. His pace, strength and tactical nous have been outstanding, as has been his range of passing.

Chalobah never frets about hitting the occasional long ball to find the winger but his strength lies in releasing the ball quickly to find short passes. The centre-back often plays on the right side of a three-man defense. He is often quick to find a wing-back or a central defensive midfielder.

If he is ever put under pressure, he maneuvers his way out of it before accurately finding his man. All in all, he has attempted 673 passes this term, with a completion rate of 90.2%.

Few Cobahm academy defenders have managed to maintain a spot in the first-team squad but Chalobah might be the first to do so in a long time.

#2 Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen may not be a Chelsea player next season but remains one of the biggest defensive weapons in their arsenal. The Dane has been playing with the first-team for nearly five years now and has become a crucial player under Tuchel.

LDN @LDNFootbalI 43 clean sheets in his last 53 appearances for Andreas Christensen… one of the best defenders on the planet currently.



Incredibly underrated. 43 clean sheets in his last 53 appearances for Andreas Christensen… one of the best defenders on the planet currently.Incredibly underrated. https://t.co/WX3pqhQh5E

There are few players at Chelsea who can play in the central role of a three-man defense but Christensen performs a brilliant job in it. Although Thiago Silva often occupies that position, the 25-year-old ace is a great deputy across the backline.

His style of playing is a little different as he rarely attempts aerial passes and prefers to keep the ball on the ground. His long range passing is exquisite, while he keeps his short passes crisp and concise. In doing so, he has managed a 90.6% pass completion rate out of the 790 passes he has attempted this term.

Tuchel will be hoping the Blues can renew Christensen's contract as his unique skillset is a huge advantage for the team.

#1 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has been the best defender at Stamford Bridge since he arrived 18 months ago. The Brazilian international was brilliant under former manager Frank Lampard and turned into a leader for the Blues under Tuchel.

Nouman @nomifooty



⚬ Most Successful Long Passes (217)

⚬ Best Passing Accuracy (92.3%)

⚬ Most Balls Recovered (162)

⚬ Most Blocks Made (43)

⚬ Most Clearances (79)

⚬ 2nd Most Final Third Passes (105)



Aging like a fine wine Thiago Silva for Chelsea this season:⚬ Most Successful Long Passes (217)⚬ Best Passing Accuracy (92.3%)⚬ Most Balls Recovered (162)⚬ Most Blocks Made (43)⚬ Most Clearances (79)⚬ 2nd Most Final Third Passes (105)Aging like a fine wine Thiago Silva for Chelsea this season:⚬ Most Successful Long Passes (217)⚬ Best Passing Accuracy (92.3%)⚬ Most Balls Recovered (162)⚬ Most Blocks Made (43)⚬ Most Clearances (79)⚬ 2nd Most Final Third Passes (105)Aging like a fine wine 💙 https://t.co/7SrHTVxGYt

A calming presence on the ball, Silva has been defensively resolute and a threat to the opposition from set-pieces this season. He takes care of any and all danger in the defensive half, but is also a pivotal figure in the build-up to play.

Long range passing comes naturally to the former Paris Saint-Germain captain and his delivery complements his intentions. The pace and weight of his delivery often helps the wing-backs take the ball in their stride, an avenue through which the Blues create most of their goals.

The 37-year-old has attempted 1441 passes this term, with a completion rate of 92.3%, making him the best passer of the ball at the club.

Silva recently signed a new contract with the club. The Stamford Bridge faithful will be pleased to see him pull off many more wondrous passes over the next year and a half.

