Ranking the 5 best passers in football history

Football is a sport about gaining territory and scoring goals by putting the ball in the back of the opponent's net. In order to advance the team forward whilst maintaining shape, rehearsed passing combinations are crucial to maintaining the team's tempo and shape.

The sport was earlier played on bumpy and uneven grass, which made passing challenging. However, with the evolution of the game and the attention to detail, pitches these days are almost like carpets. It makes passing the ball much easier as it travels faster with a consistent speed.

The Premier League, La Liga, German Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 are some of the top leagues in the world that involve immaculate passing plays. While the stars of the past have focused mainly on driving forward and scoring, the game is now more about making the ball work.

Some players truly stand out in this respect. Their ability to manipulate the spaces and help their team progress into the attacking third is exceptional. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best passers of all time:

#5 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil during a training session for Arsenal at London Colney

Mesut Ozil is one of the most creative, innovative and unique footballers of all time. His ability to scan the field for teammates making runs is unparalleled. The German is renowned for his stints with Real Madrid and Arsenal, where he dazzled with his surreal passing abilities.

In just three seasons in Madrid between 2011-14, Ozil provided 80 assists in all competitions. Out of those, 54 came in La Liga. His partnerships with Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain expanded their games and helped propel Real Madrid to multiple trophies.

Ozil's assists tally took him to ninth on Real Madrid's all-time assists list, despite spending just three full seasons in Spain.

Ozil displayed his class at Arsenal as well but did so in several patches throughout his six-year spell in north London. In the 2015-16 season, Ozil recorded 18 assists before the new year. He was just two shy of equalling Thierry Henry's all-time record for the season. However, a goal drought for striker Olivier Giroud meant the German finished the season with 19 assists.

The German has won several honors in his career, including the FIFA World Cup with his nation in 2014.

He currently plays for Fenerbahce in the Turkish League.

#4 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas applauding Chelsea fans after a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas broke on to the footballing scene as a long-haired, skinny teenager with exceptional talent at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger's watch. Having seen his potential, the former Gunners boss snapped up a then 16-year-old Fabregas from Barcelona's fabled La Masia academy.

The Spaniard shone in a team full of established stars such as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires. He was eventually named Arsenal's captain for the 2009-10 season, becoming the youngest to do so aged just 21.

Fabregas etched his name in Spanish history as he provided the assist for Andres Iniesta's winning goal for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final.

Fabregas also enjoyed successful spells at Barcelona and Chelsea later in his career. With Chelsea, he came close to equalling Thierry Henry's assists record, providing 19 assists in the 2014-15 campaign in the Premier League.

The Spaniard currently plays for AS Monaco in France.

