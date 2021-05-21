Ranking the 5 best penalty takers in the Premier League

The introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier League has led to a steep rise in the number of penalties awarded.

A total of 118 penalties have been awarded in the ongoing 2020-21 season, the most in any Premier League campaign. A record number of 96 penalties have been converted, which is nine more than the previous high of 87 recorded in the 2006-07 edition of the competition

Soon-to-be relegated West Bromwich Albion have conceded the most penalties this season (10). They are surprisingly followed by Manchester City (9).

Thanks to more penalties being awarded, the role of a penalty taker has become more important than ever before. While teams like Brighton have suffered due to missed penalties, the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea’s flurry of goals from the spot have propelled them to successful campaigns.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five best penalty takers in the Premier League.

#5 Harry Kane

Harry Kane

A hot contender for the Premier League Golden Boot award this season, Harry Kane has converted seven spot-kicks across all competitions for club and country in 2020-21.

Kane is one of Tottenham Hotspur and England’s premier strikers and has continued his stellar form this season. In 48 appearances across all competitions, the 27-year has been directly involved in 48 goals (32 goals, 16 assists).

Spurs have endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory, but the duo of Kane and Son-Heung Min have given the team a fighting chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

Kane, a lethal striker, has scored 44 penalties in his professional career and has only missed seven. He has had a 100% penalty conversion ratio in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The England international is currently leading the Premier League goalscoring charts, with 22 goals from 34 appearances, a tally that includes four from penalties. With a calm head on his shoulders, it is no surprise that Kane is one of the best penalty-takers in English football.

#4 Jorginho

Jorginho (2L)

The Brazilian-born Italy international Jorginho is Chelsea’s highest goalscorer in the 2020-21 Premier League season, scoring all his seven goals from the spot. Jorginho recorded a brace of penalties against Crystal Palace earlier in the season.

In 41 appearances across all competitions this season, Jorginho has been involved in ten goals, doing so at an xG (expected goals) of 8.5 and xA (expected assists) of 2.8.

While the 29-year old will be proud of his goalscoring exploits this season, he will be disappointed with his penalty conversion rate of just above 70%. Jorginho has missed three penalties this season, twice in the Premier League and once in the Champions League group stage.

The holding midfielder missed penalties against Alisson and Bernd Leno, which resulted in 0-2 and 1-3 defeats, respectively, for Chelsea. However, Jorginho occupies second place in the list of most penalties scored in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

