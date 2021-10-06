Ranking the 5 best players across Europe's major leagues so far this season

We are only two months into the 2021-22 campaign, but we can still cut the tension with a knife. Almost all top clubs seem prepared to fight until their last breath and are banking on their stars to help them finish as high as possible.

The underdogs are also more determined than ever to do all they can to dismantle the giants. Amid a sea of top players and eye-catching performances, some players have stood out, showing once again why they are so highly rated.

Today, we will take a look at five footballers who have caught our attention this season. Now, without further ado, let us check out the top five players across Europe’s top leagues this season.

Special mentions: Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Michail Antonio (West Ham United), Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma)

#5 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain fought long and hard over the summer transfer window to keep their prized World Cup winner at the Parc des Princes. The player was keen on leaving for Real Madrid, of course, but he did not let the off-the-pitch turmoil affect his performances on it.

Kylian Mbappe’s professionalism has allowed him to emerge as PSG’s most prolific attacker, eclipsing the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Mbappe’s dazzling feet and eye for goal have helped him to four goals and three assists in nine Ligue 1 fixtures. He has been mighty impressive in the Champions League as well, but this time as a creator.

In two games, he has provided two assists, one of which led to Lionel Messi’s first goal for PSG.

Mbappé to L'Équipe: "When I say leave, I'm talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step". "Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real".

His tally of 27 goals allowed him to win Ligue 1’s Golden Boot last season. Judging by the way he has performed so far, the Frenchman surely looks on course to repeat the feat in the 2021-22 season.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - FC Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sharpshooter Robert Lewandowski has been enjoying a purple patch over the last couple of seasons. He has scored without a hitch in almost every single game he has featured in for Bayern, emerging as a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Lewandowski has netted seven goals in as many appearances in the Bundesliga this season. In the Champions League, he has scored four goals in two games, including a second-half brace against Barcelona. Finally, in the DFL Supercup, he scored twice to lead his side to a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Jilshie @LegendaryLewy Most goals scored in the 2021 calendar year so far:1. Robert Lewandowski (50)2. Lionel Messi (37)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (34)Funnily enough, he’s played the least amount of matches out of the three. Mind the gap… 🥱 Most goals scored in the 2021 calendar year so far:1. Robert Lewandowski (50)2. Lionel Messi (37)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (34)Funnily enough, he’s played the least amount of matches out of the three. Mind the gap… 🥱 https://t.co/LC8OemXETL

The former Dortmund man is 33 years old, but he certainly does not look out of his depth. The Polish forward scored a whopping 48 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

It will be interesting to see if he manages to hit the magic figure of 50 this time around.

