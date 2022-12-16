Ranking the 5 best players from Argentina and France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France and Argentina will lock horns in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. After a month of exciting and exhilarating football action, the 2022 edition of football's showpiece event is finally drawing to a high-profile end.

France beat Poland, England and Morocco in the knockout stages to book their berth in the final. Meanwhile, Argentina overcame Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia to progress to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both Argentina and France have had some standout performers whose exploits have given them an edge over their opponents so far. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five players set to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

#5 Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

When Argentina conceded a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, it was clear that they needed to change something. They rejigged their midfield shortly after and Enzo Fernandez was brought in as a mainstay in their lineup.

Fernandez was brought on as a substitute in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico in a crucial group stage encounter. The 21-year-old scored a brilliant goal in that game and followed it up with a masterclass of a midfield performance in the subsequent game against Poland.

Fernandez picked up an assist in that game. He turned in solid performances against Australia and the Netherlands as well, recycling possession with a level of composure that belies his age.

Fernandez was also one of the best players in Argentina's 3-0 thumping of Croatia in the semi-finals. He is definitely one of the players to watch out for in the final against France.

#4 Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lautaro Martinez was Argentina's first-choice striker. However, the Inter Milan striker was misfiring and seemed to be nowhere near his best. After turning in tireless performances off the bench in the first two group stage games, Julian Alvarez earned a start in the match against Poland.

He immediately justified Lionel Scaloni's decision to put him in the starting lineup ahead of Martinez by scoring a goal in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland. The Manchester City striker hasn't been dropped since and has been one of the stars of the tournament.

He scored a goal in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 and bagged a brilliant brace in their 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-finals. In six appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, Alvarez has scored four goals. He is a top contender to win the Golden Boot in the tournament.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France)

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe's blistering pace and ability to weave his way past opponents is nearly unmatched. The French forward has expectedly been one of the stars of the tournament and he has turned on the style in Qatar.

Mbappe has completed a whopping 21 dribbles in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has also scored some absolute beauties in the tournament. The 23-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in six appearances at the World Cup so far.

It goes without saying that Mbappe will be France's main man in attack heading into the final against Argentina.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



7 v Argentina

6 v Uruguay

7 v Belgium

5 v Poland

6 v Morocco



Whirlwind. 5 - There have been five instances of a France player completing 5+ dribbles in a #FIFAWorldCup match across the last two tournaments; all five of them have been by Kylian Mbappé.7 v Argentina6 v Uruguay7 v Belgium5 v Poland6 v MoroccoWhirlwind. 5 - There have been five instances of a France player completing 5+ dribbles in a #FIFAWorldCup match across the last two tournaments; all five of them have been by Kylian Mbappé.7 v Argentina6 v Uruguay7 v Belgium 5 v Poland6 v MoroccoWhirlwind. https://t.co/ah9V0F3tDO

#2 Antoine Griezmann (France)

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Antoine Griezmann has been a vital cog for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been incredible for Les Bleus on the international stage and he has been at his creative best in Qatar.

Playing behind Olivier Giroud as an attacking midfielder, Griezmann has become the glue that holds Didier Deschamps' side together. He has three assists to his name in six appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 31-year-old has started every game for France except the 1-0 loss to Tunisia. Keeping Griezmann silent and not letting him get up to his tricks ought to be a priority for Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

This is very likely to be Lionel Messi's last World Cup. The 35-year-old has been a man on a mission in Qatar and at the age of 35, he is having the best World Cup of his life. Messi has produced one clutch performance after another for Scaloni's side at the World Cup and has been the best player in the tournament.

Messi has scored five goals and provided three assists in six appearances at the World Cup. He has turned back the years and has been running rings around defenders courtesy of his exquisite ball-retention and progression skills.

He has completed 15 dribbles in the tournament and fans are elated to have seen the vintage Messi in Qatar. Messi is currently the joint-top scorer in the World Cup and is very likely to go home with either the Golden Ball or the Golden Boot or both.

He finds himself on the cusp of completing football by winning the World Cup on Sunday and there's no doubt that he will give it his all against France on Sunday.

LiveScore @livescore Can Messi go one better than Maradona? Can Messi go one better than Maradona? 🏆🇦🇷🌍 https://t.co/cMq9doACxD

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 2653 votes